Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Bears Free Agents' Projected Contracts

The Chicago Bears have plenty of financial flexibility this offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the Bears have $26.3 million of available cap space, and it's possible they will make moves to create even more before free agency begins March 16.

However, Chicago also has some new holes on its roster, with some of its key players' contracts expiring at the end of the 2021 season. They will now be hitting the free-agent market and be free to sign with any team prior to the 2022 campaign.

Re-signing some of these players will be high priorities for the Bears, who are looking to construct a roster that will get them back to being a playoff contender. But several of Chicago's top free agents may be seeking large deals that will lead to them signing with different teams.

Here's a closer look at the Bears' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.