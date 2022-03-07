Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Bears Free Agents' Projected Contracts

Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Bears Free Agents' Projected ContractsMarch 7, 2022
The Chicago Bears have plenty of financial flexibility this offseason.
According to Over the Cap, the Bears have $26.3 million of available cap space, and it's possible they will make moves to create even more before free agency begins March 16.
However, Chicago also has some new holes on its roster, with some of its key players' contracts expiring at the end of the 2021 season. They will now be hitting the free-agent market and be free to sign with any team prior to the 2022 campaign.
Re-signing some of these players will be high priorities for the Bears, who are looking to construct a roster that will get them back to being a playoff contender. But several of Chicago's top free agents may be seeking large deals that will lead to them signing with different teams.
Here's a closer look at the Bears' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.
Allen Robinson II, WR
During his eight-year NFL career, Allen Robinson II has proved he's capable of being a top-tier wide receiver given the right situation. The 28-year-old was a key contributor for the Bears offense in his first three seasons with the team, but he couldn't match that production in 2021.
It seems likely that Robinson will look for a fresh start in free agency after he had 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season. He racked up more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of the previous two years, and some team will likely take a chance on him getting back to that level in 2022.
Because of that potential, Robinson could still land a sizable deal during free agency. Spotrac has the wide receiver's projected average annual value at $16.3 million. If receivers such as the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin return to their teams, then others may be willing to pay even more to sign Robinson because the wideout market won't be as loaded.
Expect some team needing a boost to its receiving corps to give Robinson a multiyear contract right around his projected value. For his part, he will look to prove that his down season was an outlier and that he can still put up big numbers for the next several years.
Projected contract: Three years, $48 million
Akiem Hicks, DE
Akiem Hicks is another Bears player who could be departing in free agency. The 32-year-old defensive end spent the past six seasons in Chicago, and he is still playing at a level that would make him a key contributor for a team's defense the next few years.
It's hard to imagine Hicks returning to the Bears. In January, The Athletic's Adam Jahns reported that Hicks had some arguments with the team's staff last season. Although Chicago has brought in new leadership this offseason, it could be beneficial for Hicks to get a fresh start elsewhere.
Plus, Hicks can likely land a sizable deal from a playoff contender as he enters the phase of his career in which he'll be looking to win a Super Bowl title. Spotrac projects Hicks' average annual value at $5.5 million, which seems like a reasonable price.
Hicks won't get a long-term deal at his age, but he should still get offers for two years. And while it's possible he returns to Chicago, it's more likely he chooses to sign with a different team.
Projected contract: Two years, $13.5 million
James Daniels, OG
The Bears need to get stronger on the offensive line after allowing an NFL-high 58 sacks last season. Their first step should be to try to bring back guard James Daniels, who was one of the few O-linemen who had a productive year for Chicago.
Daniels will be turning 25 on Sept. 13, and he's hitting free agency for the first time after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Bears. He's played 54 games and made 48 starts, which included starting all 17 games this past season.
If Chicago's offensive line is going to improve in 2022, it needs to bring back Daniels as one of its players to build around. And it should be able to afford to do so given that Daniels' projected average annual value is at $7.3 million, per Spotrac.
The Bears should try to lock up Daniels long term, but if they are unsuccessful, don't be surprised to see him sign a four-year deal elsewhere that pays him well.
Projected contract: Four years, $34 million