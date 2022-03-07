Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward, Chiefs Free Agents' Projected Contracts

Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward, Chiefs Free Agents' Projected ContractsMarch 7, 2022
As things stand, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 roster has a strong core, with plenty of talented players already under contract for the upcoming season. There's a good chance that they will again be among the top teams in the AFC and contend for a Super Bowl title.
However, the Chiefs have some key players set to hit the free-agent market. NFL free agency begins March 16, and Kansas City may need to plug some holes on its roster if it can't bring back any of its players whose contracts expired.
It may be wise, though, for the Chiefs to try to re-sign some of their free agents considering several of them are among the best in the league at their respective positions. This is a talented group of players who served key roles in helping Kansas City reach at least the AFC Championship Game each of the past four seasons.
Here's a closer look at the Chiefs' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.
Tyrann Mathieu, S
Not only is Tyrann Mathieu the leading Chiefs player hitting free agency, but he'll also be one of the best available players if he hits the open market. The three-time All-Pro safety is set to turn 30 on May 13, which means he likely still has numerous productive seasons ahead of him.
Mathieu, a nine-year NFL veteran, spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs. During that span, he recorded 171 tackles and 13 interceptions while playing 47 games, all of which he started. He also had 40 tackles and an interception in nine playoff contests.
On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mathieu is expected to "test the market" this offseason, also noting there's still "a chance" that the three-time Pro Bowler returns to Kansas City. If the Chiefs—who have $10.5 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap—don't pay Mathieu, then another team is going to.
Spotrac has Mathieu's projected average annual salary at $14.8 million, and he will likely be in line to sign a multiyear deal. But with numerous teams (including the Chiefs) likely interested in him, it could drive up the price even higher.
Don't be surprised if Mathieu signs a sizable contract to be the leader of the defense in either Kansas City or somewhere else.
Projected contract: Three years, $47.5 million
Charvarius Ward, CB
Mathieu isn't the only talented Chiefs defensive back who is set to hit free agency this offseason. Charvarius Ward will be a free agent for the first time after spending his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City, and the cornerback is likely to draw plenty of interest considering he's only turning 26 on May 16.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams interested in signing Ward. And Fowler also noted that while Ward may not make as much as fellow free-agent corners J.C. Jackson and Carlton Davis III, he could be "awfully close" to that value.
It may be tough for the Chiefs to bring back all their free agents, and if they re-sign Mathieu, it would make it more difficult to also keep Ward in the fold. Ward has proved deserving of a sizable deal after recording 222 tackles and four interceptions in 56 career games.
Expect Ward to sign a multiyear deal that pays him above his Spotrac-projected average annual value of $9.9 million, as there should be several teams trying to outbid the others to land the standout cornerback.
Projected contract: Four years, $42 million
Orlando Brown Jr., OT
The Chiefs acquired Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last April, and it was a move that fortified Kansas City's offensive line. The 25-year-old tackle started 16 games in his first season with the Chiefs and made it to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year.
If Brown hits the free-agent market, he's likely going to land a hefty deal. He's set to turn 26 on May 2 and may still be getting better, so it makes sense that Spotrac has his average annual value at $23.3 million.
How can Kansas City afford to keep Brown around for the 2022 season? Well, there's a decent chance that the Chiefs will use their franchise tag on him, which means Brown would play next season on a one-year deal that Spotrac values at $16.5 million.
The deadline for NFL teams to use their franchise tags for the 2022 season is Tuesday. Kansas City will likely use it on Brown and then try to work out a long-term deal with him later on.
Projected contract: One year, $16.5 million (franchise tag)