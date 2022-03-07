Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward, Chiefs Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As things stand, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 roster has a strong core, with plenty of talented players already under contract for the upcoming season. There's a good chance that they will again be among the top teams in the AFC and contend for a Super Bowl title.

However, the Chiefs have some key players set to hit the free-agent market. NFL free agency begins March 16, and Kansas City may need to plug some holes on its roster if it can't bring back any of its players whose contracts expired.

It may be wise, though, for the Chiefs to try to re-sign some of their free agents considering several of them are among the best in the league at their respective positions. This is a talented group of players who served key roles in helping Kansas City reach at least the AFC Championship Game each of the past four seasons.

Here's a closer look at the Chiefs' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.