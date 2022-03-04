Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas to Shake Up the Landscape Post-Lockout

1 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Proposal

To ATL: 1B Matt Olson

To OAK: OF Cristian Pache, OF Drew Waters, RHP Spencer Strider

The Logic

One would have a difficult time finding a more perfect replacement for Freddie Freeman than Matt Olson. Atlanta's likelihood of losing its franchise icon increased once they failed to agree on an extension and he hit the free-agent market.

Last month, B/R's Zachary Rymer appropriately characterized Olson as "Freddie Freeman Lite."

Their WAR numbers over the last five seasons are close (Olson's 18.3 to Freeman's 21.8), and Olson has more homers (142 to 133) in that time span.

With two more years of team control, Oakland is said by MLB Network's Jon Heyman to be "shooting for the moon" in trade talks for Olson, who is coming off a season with 39 home runs, .911 OPS and 5.8 WAR.

Pache is Atlanta's top prospect, while Waters and Strider are second-tier prospects who could sweeten the deal for Oakland. While Pache has struggled at the plate and constantly had to adjust his swing, elite defense in center field is his calling card.

The two teams already discussed a trade before the lockout, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. As Rosenthal notes, this would be a homecoming of sorts for Olson, who is from an Atlanta suburb and 4.5 years younger than Freeman.

From a competitive standpoint, the shakeup is more reflected in Oakland, where they go from vying for a playoff spot to a hard reset.