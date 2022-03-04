Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas to Shake Up the Landscape Post-Lockout

Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas to Shake Up the Landscape Post-LockoutMarch 4, 2022
Eventually, baseball will be back.
Owners won't lock the players out forever, and eventually we'll see transactions at a breakneck pace as teams rush to get back on the field.
The trade market was quiet before the lockout, but expect that to change when the lockout ends. There are needs teams can't necessarily fill in free agency, or from within.
In this exercise, we identify fresh blockbuster ideas that could change the MLB landscape, whether that's elevating a contender, or clarifying a rebuilding team's intentions.
Atlanta Replaces Freddie Freeman
The Proposal
To ATL: 1B Matt Olson
To OAK: OF Cristian Pache, OF Drew Waters, RHP Spencer Strider
The Logic
One would have a difficult time finding a more perfect replacement for Freddie Freeman than Matt Olson. Atlanta's likelihood of losing its franchise icon increased once they failed to agree on an extension and he hit the free-agent market.
Last month, B/R's Zachary Rymer appropriately characterized Olson as "Freddie Freeman Lite."
Their WAR numbers over the last five seasons are close (Olson's 18.3 to Freeman's 21.8), and Olson has more homers (142 to 133) in that time span.
With two more years of team control, Oakland is said by MLB Network's Jon Heyman to be "shooting for the moon" in trade talks for Olson, who is coming off a season with 39 home runs, .911 OPS and 5.8 WAR.
Pache is Atlanta's top prospect, while Waters and Strider are second-tier prospects who could sweeten the deal for Oakland. While Pache has struggled at the plate and constantly had to adjust his swing, elite defense in center field is his calling card.
The two teams already discussed a trade before the lockout, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. As Rosenthal notes, this would be a homecoming of sorts for Olson, who is from an Atlanta suburb and 4.5 years younger than Freeman.
From a competitive standpoint, the shakeup is more reflected in Oakland, where they go from vying for a playoff spot to a hard reset.
White Sox Address Need at Second Base
The Proposal
To CWS: OF/IF Ketel Marte
To AZ: 3B Jake Burger, RHP Norge Vera, RHP Andrew Dalquist
The Logic
One of Chicago's most significant holes on the roster is at second base, and trading for Marte is the ideal option.
The White Sox brought back Leury Garcia on a three-year deal before the lockout, but he's better in a utility role, even if Tony La Russa doesn't like characterizing it that way.
Marte is coming off a season in which he slashed .318/.377/.532 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. A player like that productive is a waste on an Arizona team not expected to be competitive before he hits free agency in three years.
Chicago gets a switch-hitter with power who is adequate at second base and center field at a reasonable $8.4 million salary in 2022, then $18 million worth of options for the following two seasons.
Meanwhile, Chicago gives up Burger, their 11th overall pick in 2017 who probably has no real future with the team at third base behind Yoán Moncada. Burger hit .274 with 18 home runs in 82 AAA games last year.
Vera and Dalquist, both 21, provide young arms for Arizona. Vera touches triple digits and shows starter potential. Dalquist is just as intriguing a prospect with improved velocity and at least three above-average pitches.
Mariners Fortify Rotation, Infield
The Proposal
To SEA: 3B Matt Chapman, RHP Frankie Montas
To OAK: SS Noelvi Marte, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP George Kirby
The Logic
Seattle's biggest needs are rounding out their rotation with credible starters and addressing either third or second base, with Abraham Toro adequate at either spot.
Chapman provides the Mariners with a three-time American League Gold Glove winner at third base and while his offensive production has fallen every season since his breakout 2018, the power is still undeniable. He hit 27 home runs last season and the Mariners could use more power.
While signing AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray certainly helps Seattle's rotation, another viable starter for a group that ranked 17th in WAR would also go a long way in helping the Mariners reach their postseason goals in 2022.
Meanwhile, the A's could have a fire sale once the lockout ends. That's where Frankie Montas, or the A's other starters like Chris Bassitt and left Sean Manaea come into play.
Montas, who turns 29 later this month, has shown he can be a No. 2 starter after finishing 2021 with a 3.37 ERA with career highs in starts (32), innings pitched (187) and strikeouts (207).
Most importantly, the Mariners have shown interest in acquiring Chapman and an Oakland starter.
Angels Finally Get Their Ace
The Proposal
To LAA: RHP Luis Castillo
To CIN: OF Jordyn Adams, SS Denzer Guzman, RHP Davis Daniel
The Logic
The Angels were aggressive before the lockout, addressing some of their pitching needs by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal and Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $6.75 million deal.
What they are still obviously lacking is an ace.
Syndergaard is out to prove and re-establish himself after Tommy John surgery.
This is an important season for the Angels, getting Mike Trout back from a lost season and building on Shohei Ohtani's MVP season.
Castillo bounced back from an abysmal start to 2021, when he had a 7.22 ERA through the first two months. He finished with a 2.73 ERA and 144 strikeouts over his last 135.1 innings and led qualified pitchers in ground-ball rate.
The Reds are a year removed from dumping Raisel Iglesias' salary and are unlikely to bring star outfielder Nick Castellanos. Castillo is making $7.5M in 2022 and is under contract for another year.
Nothing about how they operate suggests competitive urgency, but this package should be enough to catch their interest.
MLB.com rated Adams as the Angels' best defensive prospect. Guzman, the Angels' international signee from January 2021, is one of the better athletes in their farm system.
Daniel was a seventh-round draft pick by the Angels in 2019, but underwent Tommy John surgery in his final season at Auburn and did not make his professional debut until 2021. He reached Triple-A in his first minor league season and posted a 3.92 EAR with 154 strikeouts in 114 ⅔ innings.
Mets Get Bullpen Help
The Proposal
To NYM: LHP Josh Hader
To MIL: 1B Dominic Smith, RHP J.T. Ginn, OF Carlos Cortes
The Logic
The Mets made some of the bigger headlines before the lockout by signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. They are undoubtedly a more interesting and competitive team in the National League with these moves.
But the Mets would still like to add a high-end reliever, and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader fits that bill.
Trading Hader to New York is an idea that's been tossed around, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden is at least one MLB insider who could see it happening, though it's slightly different than what's proposed here.
Hader completes the Mets' bullpen, which last year ranked top 10 in WAR (4.4), xFIP (4.15) and ERA (3.90).
Imagine the Mets opening a game with Scherzer, and closing with Hader. It gives them an entirely different profile from when the offseason started.
Dominic Smith fills the Brewers' need at first base, where there's been a void for more than a decade since Prince Fielder left in free agency. Milwaukee would also get a potential middle-of-the-rotation starter in Ginn and ambidextrous Tier 3 outfield prospect Carlos Cortes.