AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 2

Teams involved: The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin), FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Butcher and Blade, Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson), Santana and Ortiz, Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor), Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Dark Order’s Pres10 Vance and Alan Angels, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, and 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee)

The third and final spot in the 3-Way Dance for the AEW Tag Team Championship was at stake in the Tag Team Casino Royale, in which tag teams entered at timed intervals, with a team being eliminated only after both members were thrown over the top rope and to the arena floor.

FTR's Harwood and Wheeler started at No. 1 and lasted far into the match, staving off elimination in search of another tag team title opportunity. Following the arrival of Parker and Lee in the final spot, rapid-fire eliminations ensued, clearing out the ring.

Danhausen appeared, cursed Evil Uno and Beretta eliminated the big man. Moments later, FTR dumped Santana and Ortiz, much to the dismay of the fans.

Dante Martin and Wheeler eliminated each other while the Bucks dumped Harwood, leaving Matt and Nick with Darius Martin of Top Flight. The returning competitor sent Nick to the floor, eliminating him. A dramatic exchange between Matt and Darius gave way to the heel delivering a low blow and superkick to eliminate the resilient babyface and earn their way to the pay-per-view.

After the match, a staredown between The Young Bucks, Red Dragon's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish and tag team champions Jurassic Express ended the segment.

Result

The Young Bucks won

Grade

B

Analysis

There were entirely too many bodies in the ring at one time throughout a good portion of this match but as things drew to a close, the exchanges elevated the quality of the bout. Top Flight instantly looked like a tag team contender, thanks to a red hot crowd and a great performance from Darius.

That the fans were that into the young team is a testament to everything AEW accomplished with Dante Martin in his brother's absence.

The match coming down to Darius and the Bucks was a nice touch in that it suggested the upset may be possible, especially with renewed interest in Top Flight, but Nick and Matt Jackson pulled off the win to deliver the triple threat match we all expected.

Much like the bulk of the announced card, do not be surprised to see the tag title match steal the show Sunday and propel the ongoing storyline between the Bucks, Red Dragon and Adam Cole forward.