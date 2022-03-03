NHL Power Rankings: Lightning Rise to No. 2; Canadiens Out of the Basement

1 of 6

Darcy Finley/Getty Images

32. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 31st)

The Coyotes played three straight at home and lost twice. A 3-1 win Friday against Vegas was a bright spot before Arizona allowed three goals in the third period to lose a 5-3 decision to Winnipeg two nights later. "When you don't want to get engaged, you force the play with the puck and you turn it over and are under duress," coach Andre Tourigny said.

31. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 32nd)

The Canadiens added two more wins to get their streak to five before it finally ended in an 8-4 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday, in which Montreal fell behind 4-0 and allowed four power-play goals. "Any time you start a game like that down four goals, it's difficult," forward Josh Anderson said. "But the guys hung in there and the way we battled back as a team."

30. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 27th)

Three straight losses in the week made it six in a row for the skidding Sabres heading into Wednesday's surprising 5-1 win on the road in Toronto. "That's an absolute challenge to fight off frustration. That takes organizations out of it when you just start overreacting to a loss or losses," coach Don Granato said. "We just have to keep plowing ahead and push each guy to be better, and we will continue to do that."

29. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 30th)

A road loss to San Jose on Sunday made it seven games without a win for the Kraken, who had been outscored 29-13 across the skid entering Wednesday's 4-3 win over Nashville. "You can't control those bounces and just sometimes that's the way I think the season has been going so far," goaltender Philipp Grubauer said.

28. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 29th)

The Flyers ended a six-game slide with a 2-1 defeat of Washington on Saturday but failed to make it two in a row when they were blanked 3-0 by visiting Edmonton on Tuesday. "We have to have that mindset that you take pride in doing things that winners do, day in and day out," interim coach Mike Yeo said. "I don't think that it would serve us any good whatsoever just to mail in these games and develop bad habits."

27. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 25th)

It was a two-game week for the Senators. The problem: Both games wound up as losses, and Ottawa only managed three goals while giving up seven in defeats to Montreal and Tampa Bay. Overall, the Senators averaged just 2.17 goals per game across 12 games in February, the second-lowest output in the league behind San Jose.

26. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 28th)

It was two up and two down in a busy week for the suddenly prolific Devils, who scored 13 goals in wins over Pittsburgh and Vancouver and allowed 12 (while scoring eight) in losses to Chicago and Columbus. "The team is doing well offensively," forward Jesper Boqvist said. "We're winning a lot of battles, strong on pucks, and we've scored a lot of goals lately."