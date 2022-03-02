NFL Teams That Are Destined to Disappoint in 2022

NFL Teams That Are Destined to Disappoint in 2022March 2, 2022
The new league year has yet to begin, but there are already signs certain teams are heading for regression during the 2022 NFL season.
Whether they’ve already lost talent to retirement, are mired in salary-cap hell, lack significant draft capital or are on the verge of parting ways with key contributors in free agency, these franchises could take a noticeable step back next season.
Using DraftKings' Super Bowl and divisional odds as a guideline, four teams stood out as especially poor value for bettors and are rather unlikely to live up to expectations.
Read on for a look at the clubs destined to disappoint in 2022:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl Odds: +2500 (T-No. 12)
NFC South Odds: +125 (No. 1)
The loss of Tom Brady may be the end of the Buccaneers' short run as a Super Bowl contender.
With the greatest quarterback of all time officially retiring, Tampa Bay is now left with an aging and expensive roster that is missing the most critical piece of the puzzle.
Brady isn't the only star Tampa has lost before free agency begins, either, as guard Ali Marpet shockingly elected to call it a career after making his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
The Bucs could continue bleeding talent with notable contributors like Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ryan Jensen, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette all set to hit the open market.
While Tampa is getting some cap relief from Marpet's retirement—the club won't have to pay his $10 million salary but will take a $7 million dead-cap hit—the team has a middling $21.3 million to work with at this juncture.
Even if the Bucs find a way to retain several of their key free agents—including avoiding a major hit to the passing game by losing Godwin and Gronk—they still need to find a suitable quarterback to orchestrate the offense.
Tampa Bay does possess a late first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but starting a raw rookie from a weak class isn't a proven recipe for success. The organization is reportedly exploring trades to bring in a proven veteran like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, but neither may be available or willing—both have no-trade clauses—to come aboard.
There are just too many question marks surrounding the reigning NFC South champions right now to expect them to remain a high-end contender in 2022. If the Buccaneers can't swing a deal for an established veteran, they will significantly regress next season.
Tennessee Titans
Super Bowl Odds: +2200 (T-No. 10)
AFC South Odds: -110 (No. 1)
Despite earning the AFC's best record, securing the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye, the Titans still lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their playoff opener.
Tennessee likely blew it's best chance to make a Super Bowl with that disappointing finish. While the Titans do benefit from playing in a weak AFC South, they could get pushed by an upstart Colts team next season.
Indy has some kinks to work out at the QB position, but Jonathan Taylor emerged as arguably the top running back in football last year. Taylor usurped Derrick Henry after the Tennessee star missed much of last season with a foot injury.
Although Henry projects to be a major factor again next season, it still remains to be seen how much tread is left on the heavily-used back's tires.
Henry finished top-10 for totes last year (259) despite only suiting up for eight regular-season games. He's amassed a whopping 1,495 touches over his first six seasons and will be tasked with shouldering a huge load again in 2022.
Even if Henry proves last year's injury was a fluke, the team still must figure out how to improve the passing attack. Julio Jones was a disappointment in his first year with the club, catching just 31 of his 48 targets for 434 yards and a single touchdown while only suiting up for 10 contests.
The team is currently $7 million over the projected cap and has just a late-first and late-third rounder over the first two days of the draft, meaning little help will be on the way in the offseason.
It's tough to see how the Titans can avoid a backslide this season, let alone get over the hump and make a Super Bowl run.
Arizona Cardinals
Super Bowl Odds: +2500 (T-No. 12)
NFC West Odds: +350 (No. 3)
The Cardinals started 2021 hot but limped into the playoffs and were quickly eliminated. They now have several pressing issues to address in the offseason.
The most glaring is Kyler Murray's future.
Although Murray has developed into one of the league's most exciting young passers, reports have surfaced revealing tensions between the 24-year-old and the organization.
Murray is now eligible for a long-term, big-money extension, but Arizona has yet to come to terms with him on one. It seems it may not ever happen after ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that the Cardinals see him as "self-centered, immature and [a] finger pointer."
Murray has allegedly expressed frustration with the team and "thinks he's been framed as the scapegoat" for Arizona's ugly 34-11 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.
While Mortensen reported the Cardinals still see him as their franchise quarterback, these issues could derail the team's progress over the past few years.
Erik Burkhardt, Murray's agent, wrote a letter (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) detailing the quarterback's desire to remain in Arizona and win a Super Bowl. Burkhardt stated the Cardinals must financially commit to his client, however, to achieve stability.
Even if they can keep their core intact, the Cardinals will have a tough time repeating last year's successes—4-2 in divisional games—against a stacked NFC West.
Arizona also has a meager $2.7 million in cap space and still needs to find a way to retain standout pass-rusher Chandler Jones while also upgrading key positions like cornerback and tight end. Wideouts Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are also hitting the open market, with potential losses there cutting down Murray's pass-catching options.
A challenging offseason is on the horizon in Arizona—one that could set the team up for failure in 2022.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Odds: +750 (T-No. 1)
AFC West Odds: -175 (No. 1)
The Chiefs have been on an incredible run, winning an NFL-best 50 regular-season games and making each of the past four AFC Championship Games.
Kansas City only has one Super Bowl victory to show for it, and it could be some time before the franchise claims another Lombardi Trophy.
It appears the club is short one quality playmaker to complement the star trio of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The receiving corps is especially thin, an issue that Hill's talent has helped hide but could come back to haunt the Chiefs in 2022.
Outside of Hill, no Kansas City wideout reached the 60-catch or 700-yard receiving mark last year. Byron Pringle was the only receiver besides Hill to haul in at least five touchdown catches in 2021.
The Chiefs only have a limited amount of cap space to improve, with current estimates putting them $11.5 million under the cap.
It will be difficult for Kansas City to add any marquee wideouts because of its need to retain starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Mahomes' blindside protector is up for a new contract, one Spotrac projects could surpass $23 million per year and would make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in football.
There are other critical Chiefs players about to test the open market as well, a list that includes Tyrann Mathieu, Jarran Reed and Melvin Ingram.
While draft picks could help shore up the roster—Kansas City is sitting on eight selections in 2022—it's difficult to find young players who can step in and immediately play a big role on a Super Bowl contender.
The Chiefs will need some cheaper and younger players to step up this year—plus have its aging veterans stay healthy and productive—to remain a top-tier contender.
If that doesn't pan out, the Chiefs could drop from their perennial perch near the top of the AFC.
