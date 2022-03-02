NFL Teams That Are Destined to Disappoint in 2022

1 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Super Bowl Odds: +2500 (T-No. 12)

NFC South Odds: +125 (No. 1)

The loss of Tom Brady may be the end of the Buccaneers' short run as a Super Bowl contender.

With the greatest quarterback of all time officially retiring, Tampa Bay is now left with an aging and expensive roster that is missing the most critical piece of the puzzle.

Brady isn't the only star Tampa has lost before free agency begins, either, as guard Ali Marpet shockingly elected to call it a career after making his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

The Bucs could continue bleeding talent with notable contributors like Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ryan Jensen, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette all set to hit the open market.

While Tampa is getting some cap relief from Marpet's retirement—the club won't have to pay his $10 million salary but will take a $7 million dead-cap hit—the team has a middling $21.3 million to work with at this juncture.

Even if the Bucs find a way to retain several of their key free agents—including avoiding a major hit to the passing game by losing Godwin and Gronk—they still need to find a suitable quarterback to orchestrate the offense.

Tampa Bay does possess a late first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but starting a raw rookie from a weak class isn't a proven recipe for success. The organization is reportedly exploring trades to bring in a proven veteran like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, but neither may be available or willing—both have no-trade clauses—to come aboard.

There are just too many question marks surrounding the reigning NFC South champions right now to expect them to remain a high-end contender in 2022. If the Buccaneers can't swing a deal for an established veteran, they will significantly regress next season.