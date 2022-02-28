Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears haven't won a playoff game since the 2010 season, and over that span, they have only won one NFC North title and reached the postseason twice. And if they are going to become a perennial contender, they are going to need to improve their roster.

Chicago has some young players who are probable building blocks, such as quarterback Justin Fields. And the Bears hope their new leadership—they have hired general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus this offseason—will make a difference.

Now is the time for Chicago to bring in players who can lead it back to success after finishing at .500 or worse in eight of the past nine seasons. That will begin with free agency, which begins March 16. Over the Cap projects the Bears to have $25.3 million in cap space, but they could still cut some players to increase that number.

Here's a look at some of Chicago's biggest needs it could address with free-agent signings.