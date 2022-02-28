Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 28, 2022
The Chicago Bears haven't won a playoff game since the 2010 season, and over that span, they have only won one NFC North title and reached the postseason twice. And if they are going to become a perennial contender, they are going to need to improve their roster.
Chicago has some young players who are probable building blocks, such as quarterback Justin Fields. And the Bears hope their new leadership—they have hired general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus this offseason—will make a difference.
Now is the time for Chicago to bring in players who can lead it back to success after finishing at .500 or worse in eight of the past nine seasons. That will begin with free agency, which begins March 16. Over the Cap projects the Bears to have $25.3 million in cap space, but they could still cut some players to increase that number.
Here's a look at some of Chicago's biggest needs it could address with free-agent signings.
Wide Receiver
Chicago's receiving corps is going to be depleted by the time free agency arrives. Allen Robinson II, Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin and Jakeem Grant Sr. are all hitting the open market, which leaves Darnell Mooney as the only proven wide receiver on the Bears roster.
That means Chicago will need to bring in several receivers to boost its offense for 2022. It only owns five picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including none in the first 38 selections, so it will almost certainly need to explore the free-agent market if it hopes to add instant-impact offensive playmakers this offseason.
Perhaps the Bears will bring back some of their own receivers, but it's unlikely they reunite with Robinson, who underperformed in 2021. Plus, Robinson will likely still cost more than the team's several other pending free-agent wideouts, so it would be wiser to re-sign Byrd, Goodwin and/or Grant.
It may also not be smart for Chicago to pursue top free-agent receivers such as Davante Adams or Chris Godwin considering it has plenty of other holes to address on its roster. But the Bears need to acquire several wide receivers, including somebody who can be a strong target alongside Mooney in 2022.
Offensive Linemen
The Bears need to get stronger along the entire offensive line. Cody Whitehair should continue to start at one of the guard spots, while Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom could develop into solid tackles in their second NFL seasons. But Chicago still has plenty of work to do up front.
No team in the league allowed more sacks than the Bears during the 2021 season. Chicago's quarterbacks were taken down 58 times in 17 games, and if Fields is going to become the franchise QB, he can't be getting hit as frequently as he was in his rookie campaign.
One potential free agent who Chicago may want to spend big to get is Ryan Jensen. The 30-year-old has experience at guard, but he's thrived at center, where he's played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's started all 65 games over that span and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.
But if Chicago is going to build a stronger offensive line, it needs to add more than only Jensen. Through free agency and the draft, the Bears will need to get players who can do a better job of protecting Fields and blocking for their running backs.
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson has quickly become a key starter on the Bears defense, with the 22-year-old cornerback building off his solid rookie season to have another strong showing in 2021. But it takes more than one talented cornerback for a defense to have an effective secondary.
Beyond Johnson, Chicago doesn't have many strong cornerbacks, especially if Artie Burns doesn't return in free agency. So while Johnson will be in one starting spot, it's unknown who will fill the other cornerback roles on the Bears defense.
It's possible that Chicago will use a draft pick to add a cornerback, but it should also explore the free-agent market. Some of the top players at the position likely to be available are J.C. Jackson, Charvarius Ward and Stephon Gilmore, and any of them would provide a substantial upgrade.
But even if the Bears don't want to spend big to bring in a top-tier cornerback, they should at least bring in one who is capable of starting in 2022, as well as another to provide depth. Otherwise they may have trouble stopping opposing passing attacks next season.