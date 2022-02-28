NFL Free Agency 2022: Best Potential Bargain at Every Position

0 of 10

With players like Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, J.C. Jackson and Zach Ertz slated to hit the open market, the 2022 edition of NFL free agency will be chock-full of big names and even bigger contracts. This doesn't mean, however, that teams must spend heavily to walk away a free-agency winner.

Because of the NFL's hard salary cap, finding bargains in free agency can be even more valuable than landing the most notable players.

Last offseason, for example, the Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to a modest one-year, $1.75 million deal. Conner responded with 1,127 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns while helping deliver a playoff berth.

While it will be hard for players to outperform their price points to the extent Conner did in 2021, some wonderful potential bargains are headed to market.

They might not be the biggest names in free agency, but they're not going to garner the biggest contracts, either. These players have some combination of past production and upside that suggests they can significantly outpace their contracts in 2022.

They are the biggest potential bargains at each position in 2022 free agency.