Packers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

The Green Bay Packers fell short of realizing their Super Bowl aspirations in 2021, but they will be right back in the race in 2022 with the right moves in the offseason.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay front office face a pivotal offseason. The roster has a ton of key pieces in place to be a contender once again, but the Packers are $48.6 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

Navigating this offseason will mean making some difficult decisions. They obviously need to get under the cap but have committed to spending as close to it as possible, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

These decisions will likely determine whether the Packers have the roster to avenge their early playoff exit or whether they will find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation heading into next season.