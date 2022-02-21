Chiefs' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Chiefs' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 21, 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs came up short of winning a second Super Bowl title in three seasons in 2021, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. However, the Chiefs are still well positioned to be a contender again in 2022.
With a loaded roster, Kansas City will likely be one of the top teams in the NFL next season as it looks to make it to the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive season and the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.
But the Chiefs have work to do before they can make that happen. Although they have a strong team, there are some holes that will need to be filled via free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.
With that in mind, here's a look at the biggest keys to the Chiefs having a successful offseason.
Re-Sign Mathieu to Provide Stability in Secondary
Tyrann Mathieu has been among the best safeties in the league over his nine-year NFL career, and the 29-year-old has helped take the Chiefs secondary to another level during his three seasons with the team. He's set to hit free agency, and Kansas City must decide how much it is willing to spend to bring back one of its defensive leaders.
If the Chiefs are going to have a successful offseason, then they need to find a way to make it happen. Mathieu continues to play at a high level, as he had 76 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack and one touchdown in 16 games during the 2021 season.
And he has made it known that he wants to continue his career in Kansas City.
"The hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief," Mathieu said on NFL Network during NFL Honors coverage. "We created so much history the last couple years. I want to be in Kansas City, and I think everybody knows that."
So bringing back Mathieu should be among the Chiefs' top priorities. If they are unable to do so, then they are going to have a big hole in their secondary they will need to address, and it could lead to a substantial downgrade.
Fill Various Other Holes on Defense to Make It Better
Whether or not Kansas City re-signs Mathieu, it still needs to upgrade other areas of its defense. Some holes could be addressed by re-signing other players set to hit the free-agent market, but other positions need to be upgraded from 2021.
The Chiefs need to add a cornerback, whether that's via free agency or the draft. They may even need to bring in multiple players at the position depending on whether they re-sign Charvarius Ward. It would be wise to do so considering he's been a solid player and will only be 26 at the start of the 2022 season.
Kansas City also needs to get stronger on the defensive line and add some solid players to line up alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs ranked 29th in the NFL with 31 sacks last year, and at the end of the season, general manager Brett Veach said the team has "some work to do" in bolstering the defensive line, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
In 2021, Kansas City ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 368.9 yards per game. It can get better by adding some talented players on that side of the ball, which will be necessary for the team to have a successful offseason.
Draft a WR to Add Another Playmaker to Offense
Patrick Mahomes may frequently throw the ball to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, but the Chiefs could benefit from having another strong pass-catching option on offense. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson are free agents, so Kansas City could use a boost to its receiving corps.
While it's possible the Chiefs could pursue a wide receiver in free agency, their best option could be to use an early draft pick on the position, potentially even their first-round selection. ESPN's Todd McShay has Kansas City taking Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson with the No. 30 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.
"Dotson is lightning-quick in and out of his breaks, and despite a 5'11" frame, he can pluck on the run and produce after the catch," McShay wrote. "He'd be a great possession receiver for Mahomes."
The Chiefs can take their offense to another level by drafting either Dotson or another top prospect at his position. It would be a smart use of their first-round pick to do just that.