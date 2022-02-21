Chiefs' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs came up short of winning a second Super Bowl title in three seasons in 2021, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. However, the Chiefs are still well positioned to be a contender again in 2022.

With a loaded roster, Kansas City will likely be one of the top teams in the NFL next season as it looks to make it to the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive season and the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

But the Chiefs have work to do before they can make that happen. Although they have a strong team, there are some holes that will need to be filled via free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.

With that in mind, here's a look at the biggest keys to the Chiefs having a successful offseason.