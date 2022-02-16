Steelers' Top Trade Targets Entering 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to figure out how they will address their quarterback vacancy.

Pittsburgh can go after a free-agent quarterback, it could select a promising player in the 2022 NFL draft or it can approach the trade market.

The trade market may be the most competitive it has ever been since Jimmy Garoppolo and potentially Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could move over the next few months.

Mike Tomlin's team has competition from throughout the league for the top trade targets because of the vacancies in Tampa Bay and New Orleans, among others.

The Steelers should still approach the trade market with their best intentions, and that could lead to some intriguing proposals.

A quarterback should be the No. 1 trade target, but the Steelers could also look for help for their new signal-caller through that mechanism as well .