Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Women's Combined Live Stream

The 2022 Winter Olympics haven't gone as expected for Mikaela Shiffrin.

The 26-year-old skier from the United States headed to Beijing as the favorite in several events, but she hasn't placed better than ninth so far, including not finishing in the slalom and the giant slalom.

However, there's still one opportunity for Shiffrin to earn a medal at the Winter Games. She'll be among those participating in the women's combined event, which will air live on Wednesday night/early Thursday morning in the U.S.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Shiffrin won the silver medal in the combined event, which features one downhill run and one slalom run on the same day. So it's possible she'll bounce back from her early struggles in China and have a strong performance.

Here's everything else you need to know about the combined event, which will be the final women's alpine skiing competition at this year's Games.

Women's Combined Event Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Downhill run, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Thursday, Feb. 17

Slalom run, 1 a.m. ET, USA Network

Coverage can be streamed live on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

Shiffrin isn't used to the type of results she's had during the 2022 Winter Olympics. Prior to this year, she had competed in five Olympic events and never placed worse than fifth while capturing two gold medals and one silver.

Although the Vail, Colorado native placed 18th in the women's downhill event earlier this week, it was the first time she had participated in that competition at the Olympic level. And even though she didn't earn a medal, she got some experience on the downhill course, which will be used again in the combined event.

But if Shiffrin is going to fare well in the combined event, she'll also need to do better on the slalom course. There won't be much time for her to prepare for that, either, as the skiers will hit that course shortly after their downhill runs.

"It's just important to be able to compartmentalize the downhill run, be fully focused on the downhill run and then start the slalom portion of the run as if it's a new day," she said, per AFP's Luke Phillips (h/t Yahoo Sports). "That's really hard to do—combined days are long and the events could not be more opposite; it's like doing two different sports in one day."

This is the third time Shiffrin has competed at the Winter Olympics, and she earned gold at each of the previous two (the slalom in 2014, the giant slalom in 2018). She'll be competing in the combined event for the second time, after winning the silver in 2018.

She could fare much better than she has during her previous events in Beijing, but there's some strong competition in the field that could prevent her from winning gold and perhaps even keep her from ending up on the medal stand.

Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener, both of Switzerland, have had success in the combined event in the past. The former won the gold medal in 2018, while the latter captured the bronze that year.

At this year's Games, they have each won a bronze medal. Gisin placed third in the super-G event, while Holdener was third in the slalom. Holdener has never won individual gold in Olympic competition, but that could change in the combined event.

Another skier to watch in the combined event could be Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic. She has competed in both snowboarding and skiing events at each of the past two Winter Games, and this year, she won the gold in the parallel giant slalom for women's snowboarding.

The 26-year-old has never previously competed in the combined event at the Olympic level, but she won the gold medal in the super-G event in 2018 and placed fifth this year.

However, many eyes will be on Shiffrin, who won the gold medal in the combined event at the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. If she can do the same in Beijing, it will be a strong finish to what has been a tough Winter Games for the American.