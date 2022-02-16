B/R NHL Roundtable: Playoff Matchups We're Desperate to See

1 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

NHL fans got their first taste of a postseason clash between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Avs jumped to a 2-0 lead, but the Golden Knights rallied to win the next four and take the series.

The Avalanche and Golden Knights were the league's top-two clubs last season, jockeying for first overall before the Avs took home the Presidents' Trophy with the best regular-season record. While the Avalanche are once again sitting first overall, the Golden Knights have dropped to 12th, though they hold first place in the Pacific Division.

Despite the Golden Knights' struggles (due in part to injuries to some key players), they still possess sufficient depth and leadership to rise to the occasion if they should face off again with the Avs, who would be seeking to avenge last spring's playoff disappointment.

Both clubs still have the bulk of their core players from last season. The Avs are powered by forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

Blueliners Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore and forwards Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith lead the Golden Knights.

However, there are some notable differences this season. One of them is the starting goaltending for both clubs has changed. The Avs replaced Philipp Grubauer by bringing in Darcy Kuemper via trade, while Robin Lehner took over as the Golden Knights' full-time starter after Vegas traded Marc-Andre Fleury last summer to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are getting a career-best performance from Nazem Kadri, who's on pace to exceed 100 points in his contract year. The mercurial center's eight-game suspension during last year's postseason was a contributing factor in his club's demise against Vegas. If he can keep his temper in check, he could make the difference in this rematch.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, however, could be the wild card. Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last November, he's making his long-awaited debut with Vegas on Wednesday after recovering from neck surgery. The 25-year-old center is a highly-skilled offensive star, but this year would be the first time in his seven-year NHL career he'll get a taste of playoff action.

Another could be Stone's health. The Golden Knights captain was placed on long-term injury reserve for a lower-back injury that's plagued him throughout this season. The move cleared sufficient salary-cap space to activate Eichel but creates uncertainty over whether he'll be returning later this season or for the playoffs.

—Lyle Richardson