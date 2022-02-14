NFL Draft 2022: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

2 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Since this draft lacks a top-shelf quarterback prospect in position to go No. 1, teams with early selections will focus on the next best thing: defensive lineman who can make quarterbacks miserable or offensive lineman who can keep them upright.

Anyone who watched the Super Bowl saw those positions' importance. The Cincinnati Bengals were the more efficient offensive team in almost every respect, but they couldn't keep the Rams pass-rushers away from quarterback Joe Burrow. If you wanted to pick a single key statistic to explain the outcome of L.A.'s 23-20 win, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one than its 7-2 advantage in quarterback sacks.

That result is too fresh to shape the top of this draft board, but it does help explain the positions prioritized at the top.

The first few picks will be edge-rushers and offensive tackles. For the former, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux figure to fight for top billing at their position. With the latter, it's Alabama's Evan Neal and everyone else.

Maybe things change between now and the late-April talent grab, but it seems like one of these players is going No. 1, and it's possible the others round out the first three picks.