    NFL Draft 2022: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2022

    NFL Draft 2022: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

    0 of 3

      FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

      Plenty happened Sunday during Super Bowl LVI, including an epic halftime show, an MVP win for Cooper Kupp, a boatload of sacks of Joe Burrow and a legacy lift for Matthew Stafford.

      Oh, and the 2022 NFL draft order was locked in place.

      That doesn't seem like a big deal in the afterglow of the Los Angeles Rams' triumph, but the stars of future Super Bowls are present members of this draft class.

      After laying out the updated first-rounder order, we will examine two questions concerning the top prospects in this class.

    Selection Order

    1 of 3

      Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

      1. Jacksonville Jaguars

      2. Detroit Lions

      3. Houston Texans

      4. New York Jets

      5. New York Giants

      6. Carolina Panthers

      7. New York Giants (via CHI)

      8. Atlanta Falcons

      9. Denver Broncos

      10. New York Jets (via SEA)

      11. Washington Commanders

      12. Minnesota Vikings

      13. Cleveland Browns

      14. Baltimore Ravens

      15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

      16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)

      17. Los Angeles Chargers

      18. New Orleans Saints

      19. Philadelphia Eagles

      20. Pittsburgh Steelers

      21. New England Patriots

      22. Las Vegas Raiders

      23. Arizona Cardinals

      24. Dallas Cowboys

      25. Buffalo Bills

      26. Tennessee Titans

      27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      28. Green Bay Packers

      29. Miami Dolphins (via SF)

      30. Kansas City Chiefs

      31. Cincinnati Bengals

      32. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

    Who Goes No. 1?

    2 of 3

      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      Since this draft lacks a top-shelf quarterback prospect in position to go No. 1, teams with early selections will focus on the next best thing: defensive lineman who can make quarterbacks miserable or offensive lineman who can keep them upright.

      Anyone who watched the Super Bowl saw those positions' importance. The Cincinnati Bengals were the more efficient offensive team in almost every respect, but they couldn't keep the Rams pass-rushers away from quarterback Joe Burrow. If you wanted to pick a single key statistic to explain the outcome of L.A.'s 23-20 win, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one than its 7-2 advantage in quarterback sacks.

      That result is too fresh to shape the top of this draft board, but it does help explain the positions prioritized at the top.

      The first few picks will be edge-rushers and offensive tackles. For the former, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux figure to fight for top billing at their position. With the latter, it's Alabama's Evan Neal and everyone else.

      Maybe things change between now and the late-April talent grab, but it seems like one of these players is going No. 1, and it's possible the others round out the first three picks.

    Which Quarterback Gets Drafted First?

    3 of 3

      Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

      This quarterback crop is the ultimate eye-of-the-beholder class.

      There's talent in it; it's just not clear how great that talent can be and which quarterback is the likeliest to unleash it.

      Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett might be the most common quarterback mocked atop the position group, thanks in no small part to his statistical eruption this past season. After finishing each of the previous two campaigns with exactly 13 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, he exploded for 42 passing scores and just seven picks in 2021.

      Liberty's Malik Willis might have the highest ceiling, at least from a dual-threat variety. After transferring from Auburn, his numbers took off at an incredible rate. Over his two seasons with the Flames, Willis threw for 5,117 yards with 47 touchdowns, while rushing for another 1,822 yards and 27 scores.

      It seems more likely than not that these two will set the quarterback market at the draft, but they aren't the only possibilities. Teams could still fall in love with Ole Miss' Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder too.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X