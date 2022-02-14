Rams Parade 2022: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, the Los Angeles Rams will go down in history for having particularly special circumstances attached to their Super Bowl win: they did it in their home stadium, for only the second time in NFL history (and back-to-back instances).

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a game that remained close throughout on a clutch final drive that saw Matthew Stafford connect with Cooper Kupp four times for 39 yards, including the crucial one-yard touchdown that gave Los Angeles its final 23-30 lead.

Given that the Rams secured the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium, presumably the team's out-of-town fans who came in for the game can stick around to celebrate with the parade, which Rams COO Kevin Demoff announced will be on Wednesday.

It's sure to be a crowded scene. The Los Angeles Dodgers never got the chance to commemorate their 2020 World Series win with a parade due to COVID-19; nor did the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the 2020 NBA Finals inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

A lot of Los Angeles fans who have been looking for an opportunity to celebrate their city's recent sports success may decide the Rams' championship parade is their best opportunity.

So too might the players. The Dodgers' Justin Turner tweeted at the Rams, saying "we are locked out and available" with the hashtag #MegaParade.

All the details you need whether you're planning to attend the parade in person or watch from afar are below.

Rams Parade 2022 Details

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Live Stream: TBA

According to Demoff, the Rams' Super Bowl parade will begin at the Shrine Auditorium and end with a rally outside the Coliseum, the venue that hosted the team for three years as it waited for its new home stadium to be built.

No time or additional parade details have been released by the Rams or the City of Los Angeles, including COVID-19 protocols and details on whether or not the city's other champions will be able to get in on the celebration.

LeBron James was another of the many Los Angeles athletes who advocated for a joint parade on Twitter. "With a live concert afterwards," he added.

This is the Rams' second Super Bowl win overall; their first, in 1999, came during the "Greatest Show on Turf" years in St. Louis.

With their 1945 NFL Championship as the Cleveland Rams, the team is the only franchise in NFL history NFL franchise to win championships representing three cities.

Ahead of the city's parade on Wednesday, Disneyland is honoring the hometown heroes with a parade on Monday that included MVP Kupp, Stafford and Aaron Donald.

That parade will stream live Monday afternoon.