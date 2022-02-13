Super Bowl Quarter Score 2022: Rams vs. Bengals 3rd-Quarter Update and Recap

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals took control of Super Bowl 56 in the third quarter.

The AFC champions put up 10 points out of halftime to take a 20-16 advantage Sunday.

Cincinnati jumped on the Los Angeles Rams defense from the start of the second half.

Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins on a 75-yard deep pass to give the Bengals their first advantage inside SoFi Stadium.

Higgins fought off one-on-one coverage against Jalen Ramsey to catch the ball and find the end zone.

However, it appeared that a penalty should have been called on Higgins after he grasped the facemask of Ramsey in the seconds before hauling in the catch.

Things went from bad to worse for the Rams on the next play, as Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Matthew Stafford.

Awuzie earned the pick after Stafford's pass deflected off the hands of Ben Skowronek, who was in the game after Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Beckham was officially ruled out of the contest during the third quarter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Evan McPherson converted on a 38-yard field goal to extend the Bengals' advantage to seven points on the drive after the Awuzie interception.

Los Angeles produced an answer on a 41-yard field goal off the boot of Matt Gay.

The Rams settled for a field goal after Cooper Kupp failed to complete a pass to Stafford on third down.

The final three drives of the third quarter resulted in punts. All of those drives lasted three plays. Burrow and Stafford were sacked on a combined four occasions on those three drives.

Stafford appeared to pick up a foot injury on the sack he suffered late in the third quarter, but he returned to the field for the Rams' next series.

Score After Third Quarter: Cincinnati 20, Los Angeles Rams 16