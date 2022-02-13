Super Bowl Odds 2022: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have been two of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL this season.

But the high-scoring potential has not let to many payouts on over bets recently. Cincinnati is 5-0 to the under in its last five games, while the Rams are 3-2 to the under in the same span.

The Bengals come into Super Bowl 56 with fewer than 30 points in four straight games. Its highest playoff total was 27 points in the AFC Championship Game.

Los Angeles produced 30 points in back-to-back games to start the postseason, but its defense kept the wild-card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals under the projected total.

Sunday's over/under is set at 48.5 points by DraftKings Sportsbook. Three of the last five Super Bowls had more 49 points or more.