Super Bowl Odds 2022: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have been two of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL this season.
But the high-scoring potential has not let to many payouts on over bets recently. Cincinnati is 5-0 to the under in its last five games, while the Rams are 3-2 to the under in the same span.
The Bengals come into Super Bowl 56 with fewer than 30 points in four straight games. Its highest playoff total was 27 points in the AFC Championship Game.
Los Angeles produced 30 points in back-to-back games to start the postseason, but its defense kept the wild-card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals under the projected total.
Sunday's over/under is set at 48.5 points by DraftKings Sportsbook. Three of the last five Super Bowls had more 49 points or more.
Over/Under Advice
The Over/Under of 48.5 points is certainly attainable for both offenses.
Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to consecutive 30-point performances to open the postseason and he had two 100-yard wide receivers in the NFC Championship Game in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
Joe Burrow has plenty of weapons to work with in the Cincinnati offense, led by Ja'Marr Chase.
C.J. Uzomah's availability at the tight end spot gives Burrow a quartet of solid options to throw to. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are the others.
The offenses are more than capable of scoring at a high rate, but you must take into consideration how well both defenses have played throughout the postseason.
The Rams and Bengals each held two of their three postseason opponents under 20 points. Kansas City and Tampa Bay broke that threshold against the two defenses.
The two defenses could make Super Bowl 56 a grind and a low-scoring affair, or they could even take touchdowns off the board and turn them into field goals.
There is a chance the game is competitive and exciting and finishes at a score like 24-21, or 21-20, to keep the total points under the projected total.
All of those factors need to be considered before you place send on your final wager, but there are scenarios that play out in favor of either side of the total.
Super Bowl MVP
The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award typically goes to the winning quarterback.
Thirty-one of the 55 Super Bowl MVPs played the quarterback position. Four of the last five MVP awards went to quarterbacks, with Tom Brady winning the award last season.
Running back and wide receiver are second behind quarterback on the positional MVP list. Both offensive skill positions have had seven MVPs.
Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Mixon and Cam Akers are among the players from those positions with the lowest MVP odds.
Kupp has the best odds of a non-quarterback at +600, Chase sits at +1800 and Beckham resides at +2800. Mixon and Akers are further back at +4500 and +3500, respectively.
If the Super Bowl goes over the projected total, you would think the winning quarterback would be in the mix for MVP award, as well as his top target.
That potential situation opens up the idea that one of the top wide receivers could win the award if they have a massive yardage total, score more than once, or find the end zone on the game-winning score.
Von Miller, who now plays for the Rams, was the last defensive player to be named MVP at Super Bowl 50.
It would take a low-scoring affair, or a lopsided blowout with a heavy amount of turnovers for a defensive player to receive heavy consideration for MVP.
Touchdown Scorer Props
If you believe the Super Bowl will go over, then you should try to pick out one or two touchdown scorer props to cash to go along with it.
Kupp, to no one's surprise, has the lowest odds to find the end zone inside Sofi Stadium. He is listed at -190 to score once.
Mixon and Akers follow Kupp on the odds chart, while Chase and Beckham are at +100 and +120, respectively. Those five players are all solid selections to score because of how often the ball is in their hands.
C.J. Uzomah, Kendall Blanton and Van Jefferson are among the long-shot options to consider.
Uzomah was cleared the play during the week after he suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game. The tight end's snap count may not be high, but he could be called upon in red-zone situations as an alternative to Chase.
Blanton slotted into a larger role once Tyler Higbee was taken out of the NFC Championship Game, and with the Rams' starting tight end out on Sunday, he could see some of the targets not intended for Kupp and Beckham.
Jefferson should be a solid No. 3 option at wide receiver for Stafford to target. He may not do much in the game, but if Kupp and Beckham are covered in the red zone, he could haul in one touchdown.
