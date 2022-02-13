Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals Live Stream, Odds and Prediction Guide

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Super Bowl 56 feels like a game littered with lessons.

One? The parity the NFL likes to tout is pretty real. The Cincinnati Bengals hadn't won a playoff game in 30-plus years and now, thanks primarily to one draft pick, they're in the Super Bowl.

Two? Various approaches can work for any team, at any time. The Los Angeles Rams went all-in on sacrificing those heavyweight draft assets to assemble the roster. And not only is this an odd-feeling Super Bowl without a Tom Brady or other member of the old guard, it's a continuation of the new wave of coaches as Rams coach Sean McVay takes on understudy Zac Taylor.

Perhaps more than anything else, it's also just a rather unpredictable game between unorthodox opponents. Which, translated a different way, means it should captivate fans and be a fitting conclusion to the season.