Super Bowl Odds 2022: Final Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals Winner, Score

Super Bowl Odds 2022: Final Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals Winner, ScoreFebruary 13, 2022
Roughly two weeks of buildup has given onlookers plenty of time to dissect the Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
Those Rams won 12 games and the NFC after a rebuilding strategy that featured the front office going all-in to get to this point, highlighted by trading for a franchise passer like Matthew Stafford.
The Bengals used more of a blend through big-money signings like defensive end Trey Hendrickson, while also building through the draft with guys like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Given the strengths and weakness of each team, it feels like one of the harder-to-predict Super Bowls in recent times, which would likely explain why the line from oddsmakers opened very close and hasn't really moved.
Super Bowl Schedule, Latest Line
Who: Rams vs. Bengals
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
TV: NBC
Spread: Rams -4
Total: O/U 48.5
Money line: Rams -195, Bengals +165
All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Notable Prop Prediction: Evan McPherson Over/Under 7.5 Points
Given the wealth of props would-be bettors can take on during an event like the Super Bowl, it only makes sense to seek out some easy ones as insurance, too.
And Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson is about as reliable as it gets.
The fifth-round pick out of Florida went 28-of-33 this season before going a stunning 12-of-12 in the playoffs. That included a 52-yard game-winner to beat Tennessee in the divisional round and a game-winner to beat Kansas City in the AFC title game.
In each of his three postseason games, McPherson's hit on a 4-of-4 mark, so the above prop feels like a guarantee. It doesn't hurt that an Aaron Donald-led defense could leave Burrow's offense settling for field goals quite often, of course.
Notable Prop Prediction: Aaron Donald to Record a Full Sack
Speaking of Donald, he sure looks to feature in a prop that will help would-be bettors pad other wagers.
Donald had another 12.5 sacks this year, bringing his Hall-of-Fame pace to 98 in 127 games, the fourth consecutive season he's had at least that many in a campaign.
What makes the prop a little riskier is the fact he had just 0.5 sacks in the wild card round, one in the divisional and zero in the NFC title game. But, he's going against a bad Bengals offensive line that allowed Burrow to suffer 51 sacks in the regular season, then 12 more in the playoffs, including nine in a single game.
Meaning, would-be bettors will just have to hope Burrow doesn't get rid of the ball fast enough to negate Donald's rush for most of the game, allowing this to be a layup of a prop.
Final Predictions
What makes this one of the hardest Super Bowls in recent memory to predict is the fact that the very obvious mismatch on the field hasn't really had a major impact.
That is, of course, referring to the obvious mismatch that is Donald's pressure-heavy defense going against a struggling Bengals offensive line that doesn't even have an announced starter at right guard and will start a backup at right tackle with Riley Reiff on injured reserve.
Yet, it hasn't mattered. Burrow took nine sacks in the divisional round against the Titans and the Bengals still won. They've worked around superb pass-rushers like Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas and Chris Jones of Kansas City in the playoffs because of their elite cast of weapons.
And that'll be the biggest difference. Even if Rams corner Jalen Ramsey has a good game on Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, that leaves the rest of the unit scrambling to stop Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who both had 800-plus yards in the regular season with a combed 11 touchdowns and 90 first downs. If the ball's coming out fast, Burrow's probably making the pass-rush something of a non-factor.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Rams 24