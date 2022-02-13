Super Bowl Odds 2022: Final Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals Winner, Score

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Roughly two weeks of buildup has given onlookers plenty of time to dissect the Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Rams won 12 games and the NFC after a rebuilding strategy that featured the front office going all-in to get to this point, highlighted by trading for a franchise passer like Matthew Stafford.

The Bengals used more of a blend through big-money signings like defensive end Trey Hendrickson, while also building through the draft with guys like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Given the strengths and weakness of each team, it feels like one of the harder-to-predict Super Bowls in recent times, which would likely explain why the line from oddsmakers opened very close and hasn't really moved.