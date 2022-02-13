Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals TV Schedule, Final Box Score Predictions

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI by winning their respective conference championships at the end of January, and it's finally time for the teams to face off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Sunday evening, the Rams and Bengals will go head-to-head with the Lombardi Trophy on the line in what has the potential to be an exciting Super Bowl matchup. It's the first time that Los Angeles and Cincinnati are facing off since Week 8 of the 2019 season.

While the Rams are looking to win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history (and their first since the 1999 season), the Bengals have never won the NFL's biggest game. So we will either see a 22-year drought broken or a historic triumph.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl LVI, followed by predictions for how the game will unfold.

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

Box Score Prediction

1st Quarter

Rams 10, Bengals 3

2nd Quarter

Rams 24, Bengals 10

3rd Quarter

Rams 27, Bengals 16

4th Quarter

Rams 30, Bengals 26

In the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati got off to a slow start. The Bengals trailed the Kansas City Chiefs by 18 points late in the second quarter, and it seemed unlikely that they were going to turn it around.

Yet Cincinnati pulled off an impressive comeback, tying the game by the end of the third quarter and going on to win 27-24 in overtime. It was an incredible showing by the Bengals, who proved their resiliency and ability to overcome a slow start.

The prediction here is that Cincinnati will get off to another slow start in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles will feed off the energy of its home crowd to build a 14-point lead by halftime thanks to a trio of first-half touchdown passes by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is set to play in the Super Bowl for the first time in his 13-year NFL career.

It's not going to turn into a blowout win for the Rams, though. The Bengals have faced adversity this postseason and will fight back into the game in the second half. It wouldn't be surprising if it ends up being a one-possession contest late in the fourth quarter.

However, Los Angeles' defense is capable of making big stands when it needs to, and that's what will happen when Cincinnati has the ball late and is trying to complete another comeback.

As the Rams build a sizable lead early, it should be fun to watch Stafford as he plays in the biggest game of his career. The Los Angeles quarterback has been putting up big numbers throughout the playoffs, and with so many playmakers surrounding him on offense, that should continue Sunday.

"We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press. "What he's done, he's elevated everybody around him. He's made me a better coach. He's made his teammates better."

And now Stafford is going to be a Super Bowl champion. Likely to pass for more than 300 yards for a third straight game, he also has a good chance of earning Super Bowl LVI MVP honors, which have gone to a quarterback more often than not in the game's history.

It won't be the most competitive matchup in Super Bowl history, as the Rams will lead from start to finish. But the game will stay close enough for things to be interesting late.

Stafford and his Los Angeles teammates will be celebrating come the end of the game, joining last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams in NFL history to win Super Bowls in their own stadiums.