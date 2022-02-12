Dr. Dre, Eminem, More Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Odds and Betting Games

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Many people are excited to watch Super Bowl LVI because they can't wait to see if the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals will become champions. However, there's also a ton of anticipation for the halftime show of this year's game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

A handful of top rap/hip-hop artists are coming together for a huge performance, as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all perform after the Rams and Bengals go to the locker rooms at halftime. It should be quite a memorable show with so much talent coming together for it.

As always, there are prop bets to be made on nearly everything related to the Super Bowl, and that includes the halftime show. So there's money to be made if you can correctly predict what may or may not happen during the performance.

Here's a look at some of the halftime prop bets for Super Bowl LVI, courtesy of BetOnline.AG.

Halftime Show Prop Bets

Color of Snoop Dogg's Shoes

Blue: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Yellow/Gold: +350

Black: +375

White: +550

Grey/Silver: +750

Purple: +900

Red: +1000

Green: +1200

Orange: +1200

Pink: +2000

Eminem Wearing on Head at First Appearance

Hat: +150

Nothing: +175

Hood: +200

Do-Rag/Bandana: +375

Mary J. Blige's Type of Earrings

Hoop/Huggie: -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Chandelier/Cluster: +180

Teardrop: +325

Stud: +800

Total Headlining Artists to Wear Sunglasses

Two: +150

One: +175

Three: +225

Four: +400

Five: +600

First Song Played at Halftime Show

Lose Yourself: -250

The Next Episode: +150

California Love: +800

Still D.R.E.: +800

Drop It Like It's Hot: +2200

Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang: +2800

HUMBLE: +2800

Family Affair: +3300

All The Stars: +3300

Will Any Headline Artist Smoke?

No: -300

Yes: +200

Halftime Show Preview

Over the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has featured some of the biggest artists of all time. But it hasn't been common for there to be five announced performers who are set to take the stage, so this year is unique in that regard.

It's also going to be the first halftime show to be centered completely around hip-hop music. And for fans of the genre, it will be incredible to see these artists all come together for one big show.

How is the performance going to go, and how many songs will be played? We'll have to wait to find out. But with so many hit songs having been made by these five artists combined, it wouldn't be surprising to see some medleys to allow everybody their opportunity to shine.

"We are incredible, we're like the Super Friends," Blige said, per Nicholas Rice of People.com. "It's crazy."

Blige, who is the lone woman artist among the five performers, noted that she was asked by Dr. Dre to be part of the halftime show with the group. Part of the show is being produced by Roc Nation, which is Jay-Z's sports/entertainment company.

"To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He's just the one, you know?" Blige said, per Rice.

At past Super Bowls, there have been some rap/hip-hop performers who have collaborated with other artists. For example, Blige and Nelly showed up during the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show in 2001, which was headlined by Aerosmith and NSYNC.

Nicki Minaj (Super Bowl XLVI), Missy Elliott (Super Bowl XLIX) and Big Boi (Super Bowl LIII) are among the other guests who have been featured in smaller supporting roles at past halftime shows.

But this time, it will be five hip-hop artists at the forefront, putting on what should be a memorable performance.

"We're gonna open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago," Dr. Dre said, per Chloe Melas of CNN. "We're gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans."

And that's exactly why so many fans are looking forward to this halftime show, which should provide plenty of entertainment at the midway point of Super Bowl LVI.