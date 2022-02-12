Super Bowl Odds 2022: MVP, Props List and Rams vs. Bengals Picks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When Tom Brady was named the MVP of Super Bowl LV last year, it marked the fourth time in five years that a quarterback had received the honor. It was also the 11th time in 15 years that a QB had won the award, as well as the 31st time overall.

It's quite possible that trend will continue, as both quarterbacks facing off in Super Bowl LVI could end up as the MVP. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals have been key to their teams' success, and now they'll go head-to-head on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

This will be the first Super Bowl appearance for both Stafford and Burrow. A 13-year NFL veteran, Stafford had never won a playoff game before this season, his first with the Rams. Burrow, who is in his second NFL season, still has only 29 games of NFL experience (postseason included) under his belt.

Will Stafford or Burrow end up the Super Bowl LVI MVP, or will somebody else from either the Rams or Bengals capture the award? Here's a look at the latest odds.

Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: +225

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: +600

Rams DT Aaron Donald: +1400

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: +1800

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.: +2800

Rams RB Cam Akers: +3500

Rams LB Von Miller: +4000

Bengals WR Tee Higgins: +4500

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: +4500

Full list of prop bets can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stafford is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI MVP, and for good reason. He's passed for 905 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception through Los Angeles' first three playoff games, and he's exceeded the 300-yard mark in each of the past two contests.

If the Rams are going to win their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season, they'll likely need a big game from Stafford. So he'll be looking to keep putting up the type of numbers he has been throughout the postseason.

It's also quite possible that Kupp could win MVP if Los Angeles is victorious. Named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year after winning the receiving triple crown, Kupp is Stafford's clear top target and could be in the MVP conversation if he gets into the end zone once or twice on Sunday.

Burrow has the best odds of any Bengals player to win Super Bowl LVI MVP. The second-year QB has powered Cincinnati through the playoffs by passing for 842 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three postseason games.

If the Bengals win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, it's highly likely that Burrow will have had an MVP-caliber performance. Chase, who is having a tremendous rookie season, could also be in the conversation if he racks up some big numbers while hauling in passes from Burrow.

While this game and the MVP vote could both go a number of different ways, the prediction here is that Stafford will power the Rams to victory and capture the award while doing so.

This Super Bowl is a long time coming for Stafford, who had an 0-3 playoff record over his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He's helped the Rams take down some tough competition this postseason, as they've found ways to beat the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Now, the 34-year-old is set to play in the biggest game of his NFL career. And he should rise to the occasion with a big performance to win MVP.

It could be wise to parlay a bet for Stafford to win MVP along with some passing props. The Rams QB is likely to pass for more than 284.5 yards (odds at -115) and more than 1.5 touchdowns (-225), as he's exceeded those numbers in each of his past two games.

The Bengals allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL during the regular season (248.4), so they're beatable through the air. They may also have difficulty trying to slow all of the playmakers on the Rams' offense.

Expect Stafford to capitalize on that matchup, while Los Angeles will become only the second team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at its home stadium, joining Tampa Bay, which achieved that feat last year.

Prediction: Rams 30, Bengals 26

