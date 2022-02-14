7 NHL Players Former Teams Gave Up on Too Soon

0 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It's late at night, and your mind starts to wander. Back to times that seemed better. Back to memories of an old flame. A person you used to speak to every day is now just a trace of an outline in your memory.

Maybe you put on "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals to really set the mood as you reflect.

Sadly, this person is no longer in your life because of a mistake you made. You gave up on them too soon, and now, as you check their social media to see how they're doing, you realize just how big of a blunder you made.

They have the job they were working toward when you were together. Their profile photo is of them standing on a beach with their happy, healthy family. That could have been you, but you lost patience. You gave up.

This happens in the NHL all the time. A general manager or team drafts a player, only to get frustrated by their development—or lack thereof. So they move on, dealing the skater away to another organization that sees some promise.

A year or two later, they're contributing at the level they were supposed to, and the original team is left wondering how they whiffed on their own internal player assessment.

Valentine's Day seems like the perfect time to look back and examine times when NHL teams or general managers pulled the plug on their relationship with a player just a bit too soon. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, some of the league's bottom-dwellers show up on this list more than once, signaling why they can't climb out of the basement.

Which one of these do you think stings the most as their O.G. club looks on as their former player succeeds elsewhere? Who has your favorite team given up on that you regret the most? Sound off in the comments and let us know.

Now on to the heartbreak.

And a shoutout to Lyle Richardson and Lyle Fitzsimmons for contributing some of these ideas to this column.