2022 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Every Team Ahead of Super Bowl

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Falling in love with a quarterback from this class is different than most years. It doesn't mean moving up to No. 1 to get him, because the draft value just isn't there. In fact, this mock (and most others you'll find) doesn't even have a signal-caller landing among the top-five selections.

Saying all of that, if you were to become infatuated with one of this draft's quarterbacks, Malik Willis might be the most likely candidate.

His upside can shatter the roof. He is both an elite runner and a rocket-powered passer. His stat sheet could be classified as video-game numbers, but only if gamers could actually post stats like his.

After transferring from Auburn to Liberty, the 22-year-old spent the past two seasons throwing for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns (against 18 interceptions) while running for another 1,835 yards and 27 scores.

Willis' mechanics and accuracy can get away from him, and there is no guarantee he ever irons out his issues. He also needs an offense tailored to his strengths, since his legs are such a lethal part of his arsenal. He could easily be worth the investment, though.

If he lands with the right organization that maximizes out his development, he could be special.