NFL Rookie of the Year 2021-22: Award Candidates, Odds and Predictions

NFL Rookie of the Year 2021-22: Award Candidates, Odds and PredictionsFebruary 10, 2022
The 2021-22 NFL season is set to culminate on Sunday with a showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
It's been an interesting, surprising and exhilarating journey to this point, and rookies have played a huge role in shaping the season.
The Bengals, for example, wouldn't be in the Super Bowl without rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase and rookie kicker Evan McPherson. The New England Patriots probably wouldn't have made the postseason if not for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The Dallas Cowboys might have missed the postseason without first-year linebacker Micah Parsons.
On Thursday, the NFL will name its 2021 Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year as part of the NFL Honors. Here, we'll dive into the top candidates, the odds and our predictions for the two winners.
The 2022 NFL Honors will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and NFL Network with streaming on ESPN+.
Rookie of the Year Odds
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys -10000
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos +500
*Odds via Vegas Insider.
The Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase had one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver, not only in recent memory, but ever. He finished his inaugural campaign with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set a new franchise record for receiving yards and fell just short of Bill Groman's NFL record for receiving yards in a rookie season (1,473).
Chase's chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow has been extremely impressive.
"They got such a great sense for each other," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "A lot of it is because they communicate so easily."
Chase is also the only one on this list who still has a game left to play.
Mac Jones
Jones wasn't as dominant as Chase, but his rookie season was nevertheless noteworthy. The Alabama product went 10-7 as a starter and finished with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating.
As previously mentioned, Jones also helped New England reach the playoffs after being a seven-win team in 2020.
Poise and accuracy were two of Jones' best traits this past season. He made his fair share of rookie mistakes but never seemed to be overwhelmed by the NFL stage or its competition. He completed an impressive 67.6 percent of his passes along the way.
Quarterback is the most important position in football, and the Patriots seem to have found a good one in Jones.
Patrick Surtain II
Making the jump from college to the NFL isn't easy for quarterbacks. It's not easy for defensive backs either. Pro pass-catchers are often bigger, faster and stronger than their collegiate counterparts, and schemes can be a lot more complicated at the next level.
However, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II made the transition look relatively simple this year. The Alabama product started 15 games, appeared in 16, and was rarely a liability on the field.
Surtain finished his rookie campaign with 58 tackles, 14 passes defended, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 61.3 in coverage.
A star in his first season, Surtain has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler for the Broncos moving forward.
Micah Parsons
While Surtain may soon be a Pro Bowler, Parsons already is one. The Cowboys rookie was named to the all-star game and was a first-team All-Pro in Year 1—which is extremely impressive.
A combination linebacker and pass-rusher, Parsons was simply phenomenal for the Cowboys in 2021. The Penn State product amassed 84 tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defended and an impressive 13 sacks.
According to Pro Football Reference, Parsons had a whopping 47 quarterback pressures this past season. That's only five fewer than star sack artist Myles Garrett.
Parson fell just short of matching Jevon Kearse's rookie record of 14.5 sacks. The fact that Parsons didn't serve as a pure pass-rusher and still had so much success chasing quarterbacks speaks volumes.
Predictions
If we're being completely honest, neither award is likely to be very close. Jones and Surtain are definitely worth recognition and may receive a few votes, however, Chase and Parsons both produced historic rookie seasons in 2021.
Chase has already been named the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year. Parsons was named the Rookie of the Year—covering both offense and defense—by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Expect the accolades to continue coming to Chase and Parsons on Thursday night.
There's always the chance of a surprise, of course. Jones, for example, also made the Pro Bowl as an alternate and could receive a boost for playing a premium position. However, it's hard to envision either Chase or Parsons losing out at the NFL Honors.
We're not going out on a limb with these predictions, but our guess is that Chase and Parsons will be your official 2021 NFL Rookies of the Year.