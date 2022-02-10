NFL Rookie of the Year 2021-22: Award Candidates, Odds and Predictions

2 of 3

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase had one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver, not only in recent memory, but ever. He finished his inaugural campaign with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set a new franchise record for receiving yards and fell just short of Bill Groman's NFL record for receiving yards in a rookie season (1,473).

Chase's chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow has been extremely impressive.

"They got such a great sense for each other," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "A lot of it is because they communicate so easily."

Chase is also the only one on this list who still has a game left to play.

Mac Jones

Jones wasn't as dominant as Chase, but his rookie season was nevertheless noteworthy. The Alabama product went 10-7 as a starter and finished with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating.

As previously mentioned, Jones also helped New England reach the playoffs after being a seven-win team in 2020.

Poise and accuracy were two of Jones' best traits this past season. He made his fair share of rookie mistakes but never seemed to be overwhelmed by the NFL stage or its competition. He completed an impressive 67.6 percent of his passes along the way.

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and the Patriots seem to have found a good one in Jones.

Patrick Surtain II

Making the jump from college to the NFL isn't easy for quarterbacks. It's not easy for defensive backs either. Pro pass-catchers are often bigger, faster and stronger than their collegiate counterparts, and schemes can be a lot more complicated at the next level.

However, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II made the transition look relatively simple this year. The Alabama product started 15 games, appeared in 16, and was rarely a liability on the field.

Surtain finished his rookie campaign with 58 tackles, 14 passes defended, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed an opposing passer rating of just 61.3 in coverage.

A star in his first season, Surtain has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler for the Broncos moving forward.

Micah Parsons

While Surtain may soon be a Pro Bowler, Parsons already is one. The Cowboys rookie was named to the all-star game and was a first-team All-Pro in Year 1—which is extremely impressive.

A combination linebacker and pass-rusher, Parsons was simply phenomenal for the Cowboys in 2021. The Penn State product amassed 84 tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defended and an impressive 13 sacks.

According to Pro Football Reference, Parsons had a whopping 47 quarterback pressures this past season. That's only five fewer than star sack artist Myles Garrett.

Parson fell just short of matching Jevon Kearse's rookie record of 14.5 sacks. The fact that Parsons didn't serve as a pure pass-rusher and still had so much success chasing quarterbacks speaks volumes.