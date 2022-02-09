NFL Honors 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

The 2021 NFL season has provided a ton of entertainment. The 18-week regular season was the longest in the league's history, and there were plenty of thrilling games. The playoffs have delivered a bunch of exciting matchups. And on Sunday the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will contest Super Bowl LVI.

But before either the Rams or the Bengals win the Lombardi Trophy, there's some other hardware to be handed out.

On Thursday night, the NFL's best players will be recognized when the league's top individual awards are given out at NFL Honors, a two-hour show set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC and NFL Network and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The show is taking place at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium and will be hosted by actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

Here's a look at the odds for the top awards, per Vegas Insider, along with predictions for which players will claim the prizes.