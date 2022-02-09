NFL Honors 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and PredictionsFebruary 9, 2022
NFL Honors 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions
The 2021 NFL season has provided a ton of entertainment. The 18-week regular season was the longest in the league's history, and there were plenty of thrilling games. The playoffs have delivered a bunch of exciting matchups. And on Sunday the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will contest Super Bowl LVI.
But before either the Rams or the Bengals win the Lombardi Trophy, there's some other hardware to be handed out.
On Thursday night, the NFL's best players will be recognized when the league's top individual awards are given out at NFL Honors, a two-hour show set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC and NFL Network and can be streamed on ESPN+.
The show is taking place at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium and will be hosted by actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key.
Here's a look at the odds for the top awards, per Vegas Insider, along with predictions for which players will claim the prizes.
Offensive Player of the Year
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: -110
This award is a two-player race between the top wide receiver and the top running back during the 2021 season. Both Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor have convincing arguments to be Offensive Player of the Year, and either player is a deserving recipient.
Kupp won the receiving triple crown this season, as he led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16). He had more than 100 receiving yards in a game 11 times, and he had at least 92 receiving yards in 16 of his 17 contests.
Taylor was a workhorse out of the Colts backfield, which led to him pacing the NFL in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). He ran for more than 100 yards 10 times, and he had an incredible five-TD performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Both of these players put up outstanding offensive numbers. However, the edge will likely go to Kupp given he's only the fourth player since 1990 to win the receiving triple crown and came only 17 yards short of Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record.
Prediction: Kupp wins Offensive Player of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year
Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt: -350
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald: +500
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett: +1400
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: +2000
Every player on this list had a stellar season. But there's no defensive player who made a bigger impact in 2021 than T.J. Watt, who was a dominant force for the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped push them into the playoffs as an AFC wild-card team.
Watt led the NFL with 22.5 sacks, which tied the single-season record set by Michael Strahan in 2001. Although Watt reached that mark during a regular season that had 17 games, he played in only 15 contests, while Strahan played in 16 games in his record-setting campaign.
This season, Watt also led the league in tackles for a loss (21) and recorded five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 64 tackles. He's been terrific throughout his five years with Pittsburgh, but he took his game to another level in 2021.
So while there are several players in the mix, Watt is the most deserving candidate. He will become the second person in his family to win this award; brother J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals received the honor in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Prediction: Watt wins Defensive Player of the Year.
