NFL Teams Ready to Vault into Super Bowl Contention in 2022

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

The upstart Detroit Lions were more competitive this past season than their 3-13-1 record suggested. They lost by a single score six times and by a field goal or less four times.

Detroit will have ample opportunity to speed up its rebuild up during this offseason, boasting 10 selections in the 2022 draft—including the No. 2 overall pick and a late first-rounder from the Rams—and nearly $24 million in projected cap space.

While the Lions will lack some upside until they replace Jared Goff with a franchise-caliber signal-caller, this team can become far more competitive with a few shrewd offseason pickups. One of those moves should be snapping up a prized edge-rusher in the first round.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department recently mocked Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Motor City at No. 2 overall. He would immediately bolster a lineup that recorded only 30 sacks this past season, the third-fewest in the NFL.

Detroit should focus much of its attention this offseason shoring up a defense that ranked 31st in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed last season. But adding more talent to the offense could make this team a real force.

Rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown came into his own late in the year, racking up 51 receptions on 67 targets for 560 yards and five scores over the final six games. That would translate to 144 catches for 1,587 yards and 14 touchdowns over a 17-game campaign.

Adding another skilled wideout alongside St. Brown would raise the ceiling on this offense, which also has young building blocks such as running back D'Andre Swift and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. With head coach Dan Campbell getting another offseason to train this young roster up, the Lions could be the Cinderella story of the 2022 season.