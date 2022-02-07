Super Bowl 56: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Rams vs. Bengals

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NFL playoffs have featured some of the most exciting games in postseason history, and everybody is eager to see whether the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals will end the 2021 season as Super Bowl champions.

There's still almost a full week to go until the Super Bowl, which will take place Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. But there will be events throughout the week as the Rams and Bengals prepare for the game, beginning with Super Bowl LVI Opening Night on Monday.

Opening Night was previously known as media day, as players will answer questions and discuss the big game. However, like last year, it will be held in a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bengals won't even be arriving in Los Angeles until Tuesday.

Here's the full schedule for Super Bowl week, followed by more on the Rams-Bengals matchup.

Super Bowl Week 2022 Schedule

Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 and NFL Network

NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC and NFL Network

Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Super Bowl LVI Preview, Predictions

Prior to the 2020 season, no team had won the Super Bowl in its home stadium. That changed when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

On Sunday, it's possible that a team will win a Super Bowl at home for the second consecutive season. The Rams get to stay in Los Angeles and await the Bengals, who are set to enter a hostile environment.

It's the second time in four years that the Rams have reached the Super Bowl, but they are seeking a better result this time around. Los Angeles lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. Entering the playoffs, they hadn't even notched a postseason win since the 1990 campaign.

The novel feeling of this year's big game is magnified by the fact that the Rams and Bengals haven't faced off since Week 8 of the 2019 regular season.

Super Bowl LVI could go either way. The Bengals may be the betting underdogs, but they have defied the odds to get here, taking down the top two seeds in the AFC (the No. 1 Tennessee Titans and the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs) over the past two rounds.

However, the Rams have a more experienced team, and head coach Sean McVay has gotten them this far before. Los Angeles' veterans will prove to be the difference and help the Rams win what should be a competitive Super Bowl.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is motivated to guide his team to a championship. He never won a playoff game over his first 12 NFL seasons (all with the Detroit Lions), and in his first year with the Rams, he's one win away from a title.

There are too many playmakers on Los Angeles' offense for Cincinnati's defense to be able to contain. If the Bengals somehow find a way to limit Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, then Stafford can go to Odell Beckham Jr. or one of the other solid receiving options.

Stafford will throw three touchdown passes to earn Super Bowl MVP honors, and the Rams will hold off the Bengals late to win their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season.

Prediction: Rams 30, Bengals 26