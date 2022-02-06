Pro Bowl 2022: TV Schedule and Live Stream for AFC vs. NFC

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

At the end of January, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams won conference titles to punch their tickets to Super Bowl LVI. While both teams are prepare for the biggest game of the NFL season Feb. 13, there will still be some NFL action to watch Sunday.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is serving as the site of the annual All-Star exhibition game for the first time. This will be the first Pro Bowl since 2020, as the 2021 game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Pro Bowl implemented a draft format from 2014-16, it returned to a traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup. The AFC has won all four Pro Bowls since the return to that format.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 Pro Bowl.

2022 Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Preview

The Pro Bowl won't start with a kickoff Sunday. There won't be any kickoffs after a team scores, either. The NFL has decided to use the contest as an opportunity to test the "spot and choose" method, an alternative to traditional kickoffs.

The winner of the opening coin toss will get to choose to spot the ball anywhere on the field and designate direction, or they can choose to start on offense or defense. If they pick the latter, then the other team would spot the ball and designate direction.

After a team scores, it can decide to try to keep possession by converting a 4th-and-15 from its own 25-yard line. If it's successful, it will have the ball and continue the drive from there. If the scoring team opts against that, then the other team will get the ball at its 25-yard line for a 1st-and-10.

Because we've never seen anything like this in an NFL game, it will add some intrigue to the Pro Bowl, giving fans an additional reason to watch.

Another reason to watch the Pro Bowl is the talent set to take the field. There may not be anything on the line, but a lot of top players will be participating in the contest, and it should be fun to watch them play in this setting, particularly the offensive players.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is starting for the AFC in his Pro Bowl debut. He's one of several young signal-callers set to participate, and after the Chargers missed the playoffs this season, it gives Herbert an opportunity to play one more time during his sophomore campaign.

Herbert is joined on the AFC roster by Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots counterparts Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't expected to play in the game because of the ankle injury that cut short his regular season.

As for the NFC, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't be playing. So the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray will be joined by the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins as the QBs on the NFC roster.

One potential storyline to watch in the Pro Bowl will be a potential matchup between the Diggs brothers. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is playing for the AFC, while Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is suiting up for the NFC. The excitement is heightened by the fact that the brothers have yet to face off since they have been in the NFL.

So while it may not be the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl should be entertaining to watch and hold football fans over until the Bengals and Rams face off at SoFi Stadium.