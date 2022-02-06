Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals Favorite and Betting Odds from Las Vegas

0 of 4

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Like perhaps nobody predicted, it's the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams set to play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

Those Bengals emerged from a chaotic AFC, earning their first playoff victory in 30-plus years, turning a drought into a streak that culminated in an AFC title. The Rams, giving off NBA superteam vibes by going all-in on trades for big names like Von Miller, bested the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round before winning the entire NFC.

The result is a set of lines and odds that understandably favor the Rams given the fact Matthew Stafford and Co. will play in the home confines of SoFi Stadium. But as a wild season stressed to would-be bettors constantly, nothing at face value is reliable, making the NFL's final game of the year a tough call.