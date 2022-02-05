Super Bowl 2022: MVP Favorites and Predictions for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 5, 2022
Super Bowl 2022: MVP Favorites and Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals
A Super Bowl championship is something that an NFL locker room, a coaching staff, a franchise and a fan base can share forever.
A Super Bowl MVP is different.
That's an individual legacy lift unlike any other in sports.
It says, more than anything else, you were the best player—typically, the best quarterback—in the biggest game of the season and under the brightest spotlight of the sports world.
Which player will earn that distinction this time around? Well, oddsmakers already have their hunches, so we'll lay out the latest Super Bowl LVI MVP odds and examine two options worth your wagering attention.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Matthew Stafford: +100
Joe Burrow: +225
Cooper Kupp: +600
Aaron Donald: +1600
Ja'Marr Chase: +1800
Odell Beckham Jr.: +2800
Cam Akers: +3500
Von Miller: +4500
Tee Higgins: +4500
Joe Mixon: +4500
Sony Michel: +8000
Tyler Boyd: +9000
Jalen Ramsey: +10000
Van Jefferson: +10000
Trey Hendrickson: +10000
Tyler Higbee: +10000
CJ Uzomah: +10000
Kendall Blanton: +10000
Trent Taylor: +10000
The Smart Bet: Matthew Stafford at Plus-100
An even-money favorite? Are we really going there?
Of course. Whoever sold you on the merits of bold prediction did not make that claim from the wagering world.
It's better to be accurate than be bold, and that's a million times true when there is money on the line.
The Rams are the more likely team to win this game. They doesn't mean they'll definitely do it, obviously, but when oddsmakers assessed these squads in this setting (L.A.'s home SoFi Stadium), they gave the Rams a four-point bump.
If L.A. wins, Stafford's fingerprints should be all over the victory.
Historically, quarterbacks dominate this award, and Stafford is more involved in his offense's success than most. During the regular season, he ranked third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has been an even more efficient version of himself, upping his completion percentage (72) and nearly erasing his giveaways (one interception, zero fumbles in three games).
Not to mention, all of L.A.'s passing production is his. Cooper Kupp could share targets with Odell Beckham Jr. Cam Akers and Sony Michell might share duties in the backfield. Aaron Donald and Von Miller might take sacks away from the other or share them as half-sacks. There is no threat to Stafford's passing yards, beyond maybe a single gadget play.
The Sleepers
Cam Akers: +3500
If the Rams force the Bengals defense to account for the run, L.A.'s offense will become unstoppable. That should ensure Akers a healthy amount of carries, even if he doesn't break many big ones early.
The Rams have tried to feature him as much as possible. He didn't suit up until Week 18 due to an Achilles injury, and he has still received 54 carries (plus five catches on six targets) in these playoffs so far. If he starts doing more with his touches—last year, he turned 49 playoff touches into 272 scrimmage yards and two scores in two games—he could deliver a head-turning (and vote-getting) stat line.
Joe Mixon: +4500
Mixon is the most productive running back in this matchup, so it's a little surprising (and inviting) to see his not having the highest MVP odds at the position.
The Bengals always keep him involved—he hasn't touched the ball fewer than 20 times this postseason—and they might that an extra high priority to keep Stafford and Co. on the sideline. Not to mention, Mixon could get a ton of short passes thrown his way if Burrow is constantly under duress and checking down. If all that activity nets Mixon multiple touchdowns, he could swipe the award.
