Super Bowl 2022: MVP Favorites and Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals

2 of 3

An even-money favorite? Are we really going there?

Of course. Whoever sold you on the merits of bold prediction did not make that claim from the wagering world.

It's better to be accurate than be bold, and that's a million times true when there is money on the line.

The Rams are the more likely team to win this game. They doesn't mean they'll definitely do it, obviously, but when oddsmakers assessed these squads in this setting (L.A.'s home SoFi Stadium), they gave the Rams a four-point bump.

If L.A. wins, Stafford's fingerprints should be all over the victory.

Historically, quarterbacks dominate this award, and Stafford is more involved in his offense's success than most. During the regular season, he ranked third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has been an even more efficient version of himself, upping his completion percentage (72) and nearly erasing his giveaways (one interception, zero fumbles in three games).

Not to mention, all of L.A.'s passing production is his. Cooper Kupp could share targets with Odell Beckham Jr. Cam Akers and Sony Michell might share duties in the backfield. Aaron Donald and Von Miller might take sacks away from the other or share them as half-sacks. There is no threat to Stafford's passing yards, beyond maybe a single gadget play.