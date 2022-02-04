Rams vs. Bengals: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 56

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the NFL season. Two teams battle it out for a championship after outlasting the league's 30 other teams over the previous five months. However, the Super Bowl is much more than that. It's also a spectacle of its own.

From the huge halftime shows featuring megastars to the hilarious commercials, the Super Bowl gives everybody a reason to watch, even if you're not an NFL fan. So, while you may not have a rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI—which will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams—you may still be tuning in on Feb. 13.

For bettors, the Super Bowl is also an opportunity to cash in on some unique prop bets. You can wager on much more than the football action, as there will be available props for the national anthem, the halftime show, commercials and just about anything you can think of.

Here's a look at some of the prop bets available to wager on ahead of Super Bowl LVI.