Rams vs. Bengals: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 56February 4, 2022
Rams vs. Bengals: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 56
The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the NFL season. Two teams battle it out for a championship after outlasting the league's 30 other teams over the previous five months. However, the Super Bowl is much more than that. It's also a spectacle of its own.
From the huge halftime shows featuring megastars to the hilarious commercials, the Super Bowl gives everybody a reason to watch, even if you're not an NFL fan. So, while you may not have a rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI—which will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams—you may still be tuning in on Feb. 13.
For bettors, the Super Bowl is also an opportunity to cash in on some unique prop bets. You can wager on much more than the football action, as there will be available props for the national anthem, the halftime show, commercials and just about anything you can think of.
Here's a look at some of the prop bets available to wager on ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
National Anthem Over/Under 95 Seconds
Before Super Bowl LVI kicks off, country music artist Mickey Guyton will perform the national anthem in front of the large crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Guyton, who has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, will be performing at the Super Bowl for the first time.
One popular prop bet for the Super Bowl each year is the length of the national anthem. And this year, BetOnline.AG has the over/under line for Guyton's performance at 95 seconds. The odds for the over are at -135 (bet $135 to win $100), while the under is at -110 (bet $110 to win $130).
It's not a surprise that the over is favorited. According to OddsShark, the national anthem has taken more than two minutes at seven of the past nine Super Bowls. That includes at Super Bowl LV last year, when Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church's anthem went two minutes and 17 seconds.
In fact, there hasn't been a Super Bowl national anthem to take less than 95 seconds since Kelly Clarkson's 94-second performance at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, per OddsShark. So, it seems like a safe bet to take the over on Guyton's anthem lasting more than one minute, 35 seconds.
Halftime Show Over/Under 8.5 Songs
This year's Super Bowl halftime show isn't going to feature only one performer. In fact, it won't have only two performers, either. There will be five performers taking the stage at SoFi Stadium once the Bengals and Rams head to the locker rooms at the half.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are teaming up for what should be a memorable performance featuring a handful of rap/R&B legends. In order for each of them to get in pieces of their hit songs, you can likely expect quite a few medleys to keep the show from running over its allotted time.
Bovada has the over/under for songs performed at 8.5. As you might expect, the over is favorited at -300, while the odds for the under are at +220.
It's hard to imagine that with five performers there will be eight or fewer songs performed during the halftime show. So it should be a safe bet to take the over on this one. And if you want to win more money at halftime, perhaps consider combining this prop with some others in a parlay.
First Song Performed at Halftime: 'California Love'
If you've watched the official trailer for the halftime show, then you noticed that the final song played was "California Love," the 1995 hit by the late 2Pac that featured Dr. Dre. And that made sense, considering this is the first Super Bowl to be played in Los Angeles County since 1993.
At the end of that trailer, "California Love" played as the five halftime performers walked into SoFi Stadium. So it would make perfect sense to pick up from there at the start of the show and open with that song, whether it's only Dr. Dre on stage at the beginning or whether he's joined by the rest.
BetOnline.AG has a prop bet for which song will be the first performed during the halftime show, and "California Love" is the favorite. However, there's money to be made by making that bet, as the odds for that song are at +250.
Perhaps it will end up being a different song that leads things off. But with how the trailer ended and the fact that it would be great to open with "California Love" in front of a Los Angeles crowd, it could be worth placing a bet on this prop and trying to earn a bit of cash from it.