Pro Bowl 2022: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

3 of 3

John McCoy/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl may involve top NFL players, but it doesn't always follow the league's regular-season or playoff rules. As an exhibition contest, there are sometimes adjustments made. And that will again be the case in 2022.

This year, there will be no kickoffs in the Pro Bowl. Instead, the "spot and choose" method will be used. According to NFL.com, the game will start with the winner of the coin toss choosing between spotting the ball "anywhere on the field while designating direction or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot."

It must be decided where that position will be before the other team can choose between offense and defense. The loser of the coin toss will then get to have the role the winner had at the start of the second half.

That's not the only rule change set to be used in the Pro Bowl. After a touchdown, the scoring team will either give the opponent the ball for a 1st-and-10 at its own 25-yard line or it can keep the ball and try to convert a 4th-and-15 at its own 25-yard line (an altered version of an onside kick).

There will also be a 35/25-second play clock rather than the traditional 40/25-second version. And after incomplete passes, the game clock will "start on the referee's signal outside of the last two minutes of the first half and the last five minutes of the second half," per NFL.com.

Outside of those adjustments, the Pro Bowl will be a standard NFL game. While it's an exhibition with nothing at stake, the contest is still capable of providing some entertaining moments, especially with so many talented players on the field at the same time.

However, there won't be any players from the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams at the Pro Bowl. They are the two teams that made it to Super Bowl LVI, so they will be preparing for that matchup set for Feb. 13.

Still, there are a lot of strong players in Las Vegas. One to watch? Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. This will be his first Pro Bowl, and it should be fun to watch him air it out in this type of exhibition setting with a bunch of top-tier playmakers around him.