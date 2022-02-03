Pro Bowl 2022: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual GameFebruary 3, 2022
Pro Bowl 2022: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game
Since 2010, the NFL Pro Bowl has taken place in Miami, Honolulu, Glendale, Arizona and Orlando, Florida. And this year an assortment of the top players in the league are heading to a new city for the festivities.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be taking place Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first NFL All-Star Game since 2020, as the 2021 edition of the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 Pro Bowl will air live Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 Pro Bowl.
AFC Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert*, Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens; Mac Jones, New England Patriots (replacement)
Running Backs: Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts; Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers: Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase*, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement); Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement)
Tight Ends: Mark Andrews*, Baltimore Ravens; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Tackles: Rashawn Slater*, Los Angeles Chargers; Orlando Brown*, Kansas City Chiefs; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive Guards: Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; Joel Bitonio*, Cleveland Browns; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Centers: Corey Linsley*, Los Angeles Chargers; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Defense
Defensive Ends: Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby*, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl)
Interior Linemen: DeForest Buckner*, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside Linebackers: T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
Inside Linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson*, New England Patriots; Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Safeties: Kevin Byard*, Tennessee Titans; Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Return Specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
*Indicates starter
NFC Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers*, Green Bay Packers (injured); Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retired); Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals; Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; James Conner, Arizona Cardinals; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers: Cooper Kupp*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Davante Adams*, Green Bay Packers (injured); Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)
Tight Ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Tackles: Trent Williams*, San Francisco 49ers; Tristan Wirfs*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured); Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injured); Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replacement); D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (replacement)
Offensive Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys (injured); Brandon Scherff*, Washington Football Team (injured); Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions (replacement); Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
Defense
Defensive Ends: Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (injured); Brian Burns*, Carolina Panthers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Jonathan Allen*, Washington Football Team; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injured); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement); Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Robert Quinn*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebackers: Micah Parsons*, Dallas Cowboys; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs*, Dallas Cowboys; Jalen Ramsey*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers (replacement)
Safeties: Quandre Diggs*, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
Kicker: Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)
Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Long Snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
Return Specialist: Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
Special Teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
*Indicates starter
Pro Bowl Preview
The Pro Bowl may involve top NFL players, but it doesn't always follow the league's regular-season or playoff rules. As an exhibition contest, there are sometimes adjustments made. And that will again be the case in 2022.
This year, there will be no kickoffs in the Pro Bowl. Instead, the "spot and choose" method will be used. According to NFL.com, the game will start with the winner of the coin toss choosing between spotting the ball "anywhere on the field while designating direction or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot."
It must be decided where that position will be before the other team can choose between offense and defense. The loser of the coin toss will then get to have the role the winner had at the start of the second half.
That's not the only rule change set to be used in the Pro Bowl. After a touchdown, the scoring team will either give the opponent the ball for a 1st-and-10 at its own 25-yard line or it can keep the ball and try to convert a 4th-and-15 at its own 25-yard line (an altered version of an onside kick).
There will also be a 35/25-second play clock rather than the traditional 40/25-second version. And after incomplete passes, the game clock will "start on the referee's signal outside of the last two minutes of the first half and the last five minutes of the second half," per NFL.com.
Outside of those adjustments, the Pro Bowl will be a standard NFL game. While it's an exhibition with nothing at stake, the contest is still capable of providing some entertaining moments, especially with so many talented players on the field at the same time.
However, there won't be any players from the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams at the Pro Bowl. They are the two teams that made it to Super Bowl LVI, so they will be preparing for that matchup set for Feb. 13.
Still, there are a lot of strong players in Las Vegas. One to watch? Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. This will be his first Pro Bowl, and it should be fun to watch him air it out in this type of exhibition setting with a bunch of top-tier playmakers around him.