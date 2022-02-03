NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2022: Date, TV Schedule, Format, Events, Players

David Becker/Associated Press

The NHL All-Star Game is heading to Las Vegas for the first time. So it's only right that the league has introduced two new events for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition that will give Friday night a Sin City flavor.

Among the seven competitions being held, Fountain Face-Off and NHL 21 in '22 are new additions made especially for Las Vegas. Fountain Face-Off will see players shooting pucks at targets while standing on a rink in the Fountains of Bellagio. NHL 21 in '22 features an oversized blackjack board and players shooting pucks at cards to try to get a hand of 21, just like the popular casino game.

It should make for an exciting start to NHL All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Game will then take place Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Info

Date: Friday, Feb. 4

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Preview

It hasn't been announced which players will be participating in the events at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night. But the rosters for Saturday's All-Star Game can be found at NHL.com, and there will surely be plenty of All-Stars participating in Friday's events.

The two Vegas-themed competitions will likely bring the most intrigue. As both events are novel, there is some uncertainty of what to expect. And Las Vegas is the perfect place to hold the NHL All-Star Skills Competition outside for the first time.

In the Fountain Face-Off event, there will be eight participants, each of whom will need to take a boat to a rink in the middle of the Fountains of Bellagio. From there, they will see who can hit the five targets in the least amount of time. But the fountains will be going off, so it could be tricky.

The top two players in the qualifying round will advance to face each other in a head-to-head final, when they will get an opportunity to post an even better time.

While it's unclear who all will be participating in the Fountain Face-Off, it's known that Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, a three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S. women's hockey team, will be among the eight competitors. She has never previously participated in an NHL All-Star event.

NHL 21 in '22 will feature five players shooting at a large blackjack board on Las Vegas Boulevard. They will need to try to get a hand of 21 (without going over) in the fewest number of shots. The first player to win two hands will win the competition.

The other five events that will be held during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition are Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge and Accuracy Shooting. These have all been held a part of the event in the past, although Breakaway Challenge hasn't been held in 2016.

Manon Rheaume, a two-time Women's World Championship winner with Canada, and actor Wyatt Russell will both be part of the Breakaway Challenge.

The winners of each event during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition will receive $30,000. For more on each of the competitions, check out NHL.com.