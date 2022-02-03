Super Bowl 2022: Prop Bets Favorites, Point Spread for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 3, 2022
Super Bowl 2022: Prop Bets Favorites, Point Spread for Rams vs. Bengals
There's no bigger event on the sports gambling calendar than the Super Bowl. The 2022 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be no exception.
There will be odds offered on everything from the results of the first play to the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach to the total time for the National Anthem. But there will also be plenty of the traditional fare that includes, the line, moneyline, total and prop bets.
Both of these teams got here on the performances of their star players. So there will be plenty of interesting lines to choose from for those who are interested in placing a wager on the success (or lack thereof) for certain players.
Here's a look at the latest line from NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook along with a closer look at some prop bets that could be lucrative.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
TV: NBC
Spread: Rams -4.5
Total: O/U 48.5
Cam Akers Under 62.5 Rushing Yards
Odds: -115 ($115 bet wins $100)
It's a bit of a hater move to start with an under and they may be a little less fun to root for, but this line might be too good to pass up.
On one hand, the Bengals gave up more than 62.5 yards to D'Onta Foreman on four carries and Jerrick McKinnon eclipsed the total on 12 carries.
On the other, Akers hasn't rushed for more than 55 yards in any game this season.
Cam Akers has been the favorite back since returning from an Achilles tear in Week 18. He has been the teams leading rusher in each of the last two games despite missing part of the NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury.
Akers did return to the game, but he was held out of practice on Wednesday. With Sony Michel in the mix it's possible that McVay might split the carries more evenly like they did in the NFC Championship game when Akers had 13 carries and Michel had 10.
Either way, this feels like a spot to fade Akers.
Cooper Kupp Second Half Touchdown
Odds: +180
Simply wagering that Cooper Kupp will score a touchdown anytime has -200 odds. With Kupp scoring at least one touchdown in eight of the last nine games, that's nearly an inevitability.
That doesn't bring much value. However, taking Kupp to score a touchdown in the second half makes the play much more lucrative and that happens to be when Kupp has made his hay.
Eight of Kupp's last 10 regular season touchdowns came in the second half of games. While that trend has evened out a bit in the playoffs (two of his four postseason touchdowns have been in the second half), there's enough of a trend to like the prop.
Based on the line for the game, oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close one. If the Rams have to get a score to seal the game or take the lead it's not a bad idea to have some investment on them turning to their best offensive weapon to make a play.
Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown both found the endzone against the Bengals in their last two games. Kupp is likely going to find it at some point.
Tyler Boyd Anytime Touchdown
Odds: +275
This one is admittedly a longshot.
Joe Burrow has preferred Ja'Marr Chase (12 targets) and Tee Higgins (11 targets) in the red zone this season. Tyler Boyd is tied with Joe Mixon and C.J. Uzomah as the No. 3 option when the field gets short with seven targets apiece.
However, Boyd shouldn't be discounted as a surprise touchdown scorer. He has scored a touchdown in four of his last six games, including one against the Raiders in the wildcard round.
The Bengals haven't given up a receiving touchdown to a running back since Week 18 against the Browns. That doesn't bode well for Mixon to steal one.
C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury.
He's hopeful he will play but it stands to reason that he won't be at his best if he's able to get in the game.
That leaves Boyd as the most likely target if the Bengals are going with someone other than Chase or Higgins to score.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.