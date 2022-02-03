Super Bowl 2022: Prop Bets Favorites, Point Spread for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 3

Doug Benc/Associated Press

There's no bigger event on the sports gambling calendar than the Super Bowl. The 2022 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be no exception.

There will be odds offered on everything from the results of the first play to the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach to the total time for the National Anthem. But there will also be plenty of the traditional fare that includes, the line, moneyline, total and prop bets.

Both of these teams got here on the performances of their star players. So there will be plenty of interesting lines to choose from for those who are interested in placing a wager on the success (or lack thereof) for certain players.

Here's a look at the latest line from NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook along with a closer look at some prop bets that could be lucrative.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

TV: NBC

Spread: Rams -4.5

Total: O/U 48.5