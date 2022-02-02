Super Bowl Odds 2022: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Games for Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 2, 2022
Super Bowl Odds 2022: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Games for Rams vs. Bengals
The matchup for Super Bowl LVI has been set. In less than two weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will do battle for the NFL's ultimate prize: the Lombardi Trophy.
While there's no shortage of reasons to be invested in this year's Super Bowl—it's Cincinnati's first trip since 1988 and Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl debut—wagering will inevitably be part of the action. Fans can bet on anything from the final score and the MVP to the coin toss and the length of the national anthem.
Here, we'll focus on the on-field action, though. Below, you'll find a look at the latest lines and some intriguing prop bets along with predictions for each.
Game Information, Odds and Prediction
Super Bowl LVI
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Los Angeles -200 (bet $200 to win $100), Cincinnati +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
Line: Los Angeles -4.6
Over/Under: 48.5
Prediction: Cincinnati 34, Los Angeles 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Joe Burrow Rushes for More Than 12 Yards
If the Bengals are going to pull off the upset, they're likely going to need some savvy scrambling by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Joe Mixon is a very capable running back. However, the Rams boast a dominant defensive front and an impactful run defense. For the year, Los Angeles ranked sixth in rushing and fifth in yards per carry allowed.
Using traditional runs with Mixon may not keep the Los Angeles defense on its heels. However, Burrow has shown that he can keep defenses guessing with his legs. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Burrow scrambled five times for 25 yards.
Burrow's over/under prop at DraftKings is currently set at 11.5 rushing yards. That's relatively high for a quarterback who isn't a true dual threat. Burrow only topped 12 rushing yards twice in the regular season. However, he may have to pick up a few first downs with his legs in this one.
Prediction: Burrow rushes for 19 yards
Joe Mixon Fails to Reach 65 Rushing Yards
As previously noted, Mixon may have trouble running against the likes of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller on the biggest stage. This is why his over/under of 64.5 rushing yards already feels a little high.
We must also factor in the fact that Cincinnati will likely look to supplement its running game with screen passes and receiver sweeps. Running back Samaje Perine caught three passes against Kansas City, while Ja'Marr Chase carried once.
Mixon did top 64.5 rushing yards against the Chiefs and rushed for 88. However, it took him 21 carries to get there. Mixon last reached 65 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and he's only done so twice in his last seven games.
Expect Mixon to be a big factor in the screen game and to make an impact in the Super Bowl. However, this is going to be a Burrow-centric contest.
Prediction: Mixon rushes for 58 yards, 1 TD
Odell Beckham Jr. Catches at Least Six Passes
We're picking the Bengals to pull off another upset, largely because Burrow has emerged as perhaps the most clutch quarterback in the NFL over the past few weeks. However, Stafford is no slouch, and the Rams will rely heavily on him in his first Super Bowl.
Expect Stafford, in turn, to lean heavily on wideouts Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. One interesting prop game-within-the-game here is Beckham's over/under of 5.5 receptions. With Cincinnati likely to bracket Kupp throughout the game, Beckham should have several one-on-one opportunities, and Stafford has learned to trust him.
"He’s a guy that’s been in the league for a long time. He’s played on some good offenses and knows what good football should look like," Stafford said of Beckham in a mid-January press conference.
Beckham has caught at least six passes in each of his last two games. Expect him to do so again on February 13.
Prediction: Beckham catches seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.