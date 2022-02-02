Super Bowl Odds 2022: Vegas Betting Lines and Prop Games for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The matchup for Super Bowl LVI has been set. In less than two weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will do battle for the NFL's ultimate prize: the Lombardi Trophy.

While there's no shortage of reasons to be invested in this year's Super Bowl—it's Cincinnati's first trip since 1988 and Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl debut—wagering will inevitably be part of the action. Fans can bet on anything from the final score and the MVP to the coin toss and the length of the national anthem.

Here, we'll focus on the on-field action, though. Below, you'll find a look at the latest lines and some intriguing prop bets along with predictions for each.