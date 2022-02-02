Contracts Patriots Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots spent the 2021 offseason improving their depth at the offensive skill positions.

The upcoming offseason could be vital to trimming the depth at wide receiver and tight end to give the team the best chance to challenge for the AFC East title.

N'Keal Harry has been one of the most disappointing first-round picks from the past few years, and the Patriots could be willing to cut ties with him one year before his contract expires.

New England could look to do the same with tight end Devin Asiasi, who does not have much use in the offense, with Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, last offseason's big-money signings, taking up most of the snaps at the position.

The Patriots must do their best to open up salary-cap space where they can because they have to try to re-sign a handful of key defensive players, including J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and Dont'a Hightower.