Contracts Giants Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

The New York Giants have a lot of things to fix in order to be competitive in the NFC again.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to figure out the best action plan to shed some expensive contracts and bring in the right players to begin the turnaround during the 2022 season.

New York's situation is aided by two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and the fact that it has a quarterback in place in Daniel Jones. The hope is for Daboll to work wonders with Jones after he achieved success with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

The Giants whiffed on their top free-agent signing last offseason, as Kenny Golladay was hurt for parts of the season, and he did not catch a touchdown when healthy. His contract is too big to cut, so the Giants may have to cut another player at wide receiver to free up some salary-cap space.

New York enters the offseason $10 million above the salary cap, per Over the Cap. It is one of 10 franchises heading into the offseason in the red.

The Giants will have to eat some dead-cap space, but a few releases could make their situation more manageable.