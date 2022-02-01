Super Bowl 2022: Location, Point Spread and Picks for Rams vs. Bengals

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The individual matchups in this contest are so intriguing you should already have your popcorn popper on standby.

While quarterback matchups might only exist in the media realm—since the players themselves never battle head-to-head—that's still the juiciest place to start. Stafford has been the more reliable of the two in these playoffs, but he has also been better protected than Burrow (12 sacks to Stafford's five). Cincy's offensive line must keep him upright and out of the hands of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Co. to have a shot here.

Moving out wide, Ja'Marr Chase going against Jalen Ramsey is about as good as it can get. Chase is the best rookie receiver this league has seen, and Ramsey is arguably its top defensive back. Chase's blink-and-he's-by-you burst helps him turn short passes into monster gains. The question is whether he can get enough separation from Ramsey to find those openings.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is more dynamic than his counterpart Cam Akers, so L.A.'s defense must stay disciplined in its assignments and tackling to contain Mixon. He has rushed for a playoff-high 190 yards so far, plus he added 13 receptions for another 106 yards.

Cincy has a good secondary despite not having name-brand stars back there. This defense, after all, just held Patrick Mahomes to a single field goal after halftime of their overtime win to secure their Super Bowl spot. Still, this matchup doesn't get any easier, as they now have to deal with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., who combined for 20 receptions, 255 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game.