Super Bowl Odds 2022: Bold Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals
We're less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LVI. While it may feel like the NFL's longest season ever (17 games) only began recently, we're on the verge of crowning the 2021-22 champion.
When the season did start, nearly five months ago, few would have predicted the Cincinnati Bengals making the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams and new quarterback Matthew Stafford were closer to favorites, but Cincinnati was a clear underdog.
Not anymore.
Cincinnati has proved itself to be the best team in the AFC after knocking off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on the road in consecutive weeks. Are the Bengals the best team in the NFL, though, or will the Rams lay claim to that title.
Vegas has its favorites, and you'll find a look at the latest odds and some bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI here.
Game Information and Odds
Super Bowl LVI
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Line: Los Angeles -4
Over/Under: 48.5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Matthew Stafford Throws for More Than 300 Yards
We might not see a full-on shootout between the Rams and the Bengals, as evidenced by an over/under set below 50. However, we may still see Stafford chew up the Cincinnati secondary for stretches in the game.
Will he throw for more than his over/under prop of 279.5 yards? The prediction here is yes.
The Bengals pass defense has been solid during the postseason, and really for much of the year. While Cincinnati doesn't possess a shut-down secondary, it has been great at making in-game adjustments. It ranked 26th in passing yards allowed but has only allowed more than 270 passing yards once in the postseason and seven times all year.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo deserves a lot of credit for his game-planning.
"He had a great game plan in the second half to stop those guys," quarterback Joe Burrow told CBS of Anarumo after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (h/t Joe D'Amodio of SILive.com).
Expect Rams head coach Sean McVay to find ways to counter Cincinnati's adjustments. More importantly, expect L.A. to lean on Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and the passing game much more than its 25th-ranked rushing attack.
Tee Higgins and Odell Beckham Jr. Combine for 200 Yards
Looking at other props, Beckham and Bengals wideout Tee Higgins have over/unders set for 64.5 receiving yards and 69.5 yards, respectively. Not only will the opposing receivers each hit their over/unders, but they'll more than double the combined total as a pair.
Beckham and Higgins aren't the focal points of their respective offenses. That would be Kupp and Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase. However, both are very capable playmakers who can be relied upon when Kupp and Chase are carrying all of the defensive attention.
Beckham caught nine passes for 113 yards against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, while Higgins caught six passes for 103 yards against the Chiefs. Expect the two pass-catchers to have similar production against one another.
Chase is likely to draw a heavy dose of star Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey along with plenty of bracket coverage. The Bengals are likely to put a lot of focus toward slowing Kupp.
This should lead to a fair amount of one-on-one coverage for Beckham and Higgins. Expect both of them to shine on the brightest stage.
Joe Burrow Is Sacked 8 Times, Still Leads Cincinnati to 1st SB Victory
If the Rams are going to contain the resilient Bengals and swaggy superstar Burrow, they're going to have to bring the pressure. With Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller leading the pass rush, they'll do exactly that.
No quarterback was sacked more often during the regular season than Burrow (51 times). Against the Tennessee Titans, he was sacked nine times. He's been sacked 12 times in the postseason.
Expect Los Angeles to get after the 25-year-old in a big way, using both interior and edge pressure to tally eight sacks on the evening. Also expect it to not matter, as Burrow and the Bengals do enough to surge ahead in the closing seconds.
The LSU product may not have a prolific passing day, but he'll toss a pair of touchdowns—topping his over/under of 1.5 passing scores—rack up more than 50 yards on the ground and lead multiple go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, Burrow will set up yet another game-winning Evan McPherson field goal, earning Super Bowl MVP in the process and giving the Bengals their first NFL title in franchise history.
