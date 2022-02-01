Super Bowl Odds 2022: Bold Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

We're less than two weeks away from Super Bowl LVI. While it may feel like the NFL's longest season ever (17 games) only began recently, we're on the verge of crowning the 2021-22 champion.

When the season did start, nearly five months ago, few would have predicted the Cincinnati Bengals making the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams and new quarterback Matthew Stafford were closer to favorites, but Cincinnati was a clear underdog.

Not anymore.

Cincinnati has proved itself to be the best team in the AFC after knocking off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on the road in consecutive weeks. Are the Bengals the best team in the NFL, though, or will the Rams lay claim to that title.

Vegas has its favorites, and you'll find a look at the latest odds and some bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI here.