Super Bowl 2022: Matchup Date, Odds and Rams vs. Bengals Breakdown

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It's hard to believe anyone picked the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to meet in Super Bowl LVI back in the summer, yet here we are.

It's an unlikely matchup for a couple of reasons, most notably that the Bengals weren't exactly good in 2020. Then-rookie Joe Burrow showed plenty of potential, but he suffered a torn ACL 10 games in, and Cincinnati finished as a four-win team.

Over the past year, though, they have loaded their defense in free agency, drafted Burrow's former teammate and budding star receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and won the brutal AFC North. In the playoffs, Cincinnati bumped off both the No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the AFC on the road.

The Rams' position in the Super Bowl is less shocking but nevertheless surprising. There was absolutely no guarantee that quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had never previously won a playoff game, was going to take L.A. to the Super Bowl in his first season as a Ram.

What won't be surprising is a great game between two powerhouses on February 13. The Bengals and Rams are both very good teams and incredibly battle-tested after tough postseason runs.

Here, you'll find a look at how these teams got here and what to expect in two weeks in Southern California.