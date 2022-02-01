Super Bowl 2022: Matchup Date, Odds and Rams vs. Bengals BreakdownFebruary 1, 2022
Super Bowl 2022: Matchup Date, Odds and Rams vs. Bengals Breakdown
It's hard to believe anyone picked the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to meet in Super Bowl LVI back in the summer, yet here we are.
It's an unlikely matchup for a couple of reasons, most notably that the Bengals weren't exactly good in 2020. Then-rookie Joe Burrow showed plenty of potential, but he suffered a torn ACL 10 games in, and Cincinnati finished as a four-win team.
Over the past year, though, they have loaded their defense in free agency, drafted Burrow's former teammate and budding star receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, and won the brutal AFC North. In the playoffs, Cincinnati bumped off both the No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the AFC on the road.
The Rams' position in the Super Bowl is less shocking but nevertheless surprising. There was absolutely no guarantee that quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had never previously won a playoff game, was going to take L.A. to the Super Bowl in his first season as a Ram.
What won't be surprising is a great game between two powerhouses on February 13. The Bengals and Rams are both very good teams and incredibly battle-tested after tough postseason runs.
Here, you'll find a look at how these teams got here and what to expect in two weeks in Southern California.
Postseason Recap
The Rams and Bengals began the postseason quite differently. Cincinnati hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round and narrowly survived in an exciting 26-19 contest.
The Rams, meanwhile, hosted the rival Arizona Cardinals and won in a landslide. They held their opponents to just 183 yards of offense during a 34-11 romp.
In the divisional round, things grew more similar between the two Super Bowl-bound franchises. Both teams won on field goals as time expired.
L.A. had to survive a furious comeback attempt by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after squandering a 20-3 halftime lead, while Cincinnati had to weather a Tennessee Titans pass rush that sacked Burrow nine times.
The AFC and NFC Conference Championships were thrillers, too. Cincinnati eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs after picking off Patrick Mahomes in overtime and kicking yet another game-winner. L.A. bested the San Francisco 49ers, picking off Jimmy Garoppolo with less than two minutes remaining to seal it. Once again, each team won by a field goal.
The Rams' victory snapped a six-game losing streak against San Francisco.
"Our guys genuinely knew, hey, we're familiar with this opponent, but the previous six games where we didn't find a way to finish have nothing to do with what's going to occur at 3:30, or 3:40 when we kicked this thing off," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
Cincinnati's win put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.
Game Information and Odds
Super Bowl LVI
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Line: Los Angeles -4
Over/Under: 48.5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Matchup Breakdown
Both the Bengals and the Rams entered the playoffs as No. 4 seeds. Los Angeles finished the regular season with two more wins than Cincinnati, but the Bengals fared better in their own division.
The Rams were swept by San Francisco and also lost to the Cardinals. The Bengals were swept by the Cleveland Browns but went 4-0 against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Offensive weapons? Both teams have them. The Bengals boast the likes of Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon. The Rams offense flows through Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson and running backs Cam Akers and Sony Michel.
The Bengals ranked 13th in total offense during the regular season, while L.A. was ninth. Coincidentally, Cincinnati and Los Angeles tied for the seventh-most points scored in 2021.
While neither team finished the regular season ranked in the top half of the league in total defense, the Bengals and Rams have playmakers on that side of the ball. Cincinnati features the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader. The Rams boast Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.
Cincinnati ranked 18th in total defense and 17th in points allowed. L.A. ranked 17th in total defense and 15th in points allowed. The Rams have a slight edge in the big-play department, as they notched 19 interceptions and 50 sacks during the regular season—compared to 13 and 42, respectively, for Cincinnati.
As the Bengals have proved during the playoffs, though, they're perfectly capable of making impact plays.
Things are fairly even at kicker, too. Bengals rookie Evan McPherson has gone a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals in the postseason. Rams kicker Matt Gay has gone 9-for-9 on field goals—albeit with two missed extra points—and is a Pro Bowler.
These are two very evenly matched teams, and the game is likely to come down to a couple of factors.
There will be an intriguing coaching showdown between McVay and his former quarterbacks coach, Zac Taylor. The battle between L.A.'s fearsome pass rush and an inconsistent Bengals offensive line will also go a long way to deciding the contest.
Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback (51 times) in the regular season.
Depending on how some of the individual matchups unfold, this game could easily go either way. One thing is certain, though: Super Bowl LVI won't be boring.
