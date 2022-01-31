Super Bowl Odds 2022: Opening Las Vegas Betting Lines for Bengals vs. Rams

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Bengals won't fear this matchup, because after knocking off the AFC's top two seeds in consecutive weeks, they should fear no one at this point.

Joe Burrow is rattle-proof. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the most electric pass-catching tandems in the league. Joe Mixon can break out for big plays as a rusher or receiver. The defense is no slouch either, having just intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice and sacking him four times.

But, as the title of this slide indicates, we like the Rams not only to win—but also cover a four-point spread.

Why? A few things.

First, as good as Burrow has been in the postseason, Stafford has simply played better. He has more yards (905 to 842), a higher completion percentage (72.0 to 68.8), more touchdowns (six to four) and fewer interceptions (one to two). Stafford has also been sacked five times to Burrow's 12, and that number might haunt the latter with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd now awaiting him.

While Cincy can confidently go into most games feeling it has superior playmakers on offense, that might not be the case here. Cooper Kupp is the best receiver in this matchup—full stop. If Odell Beckham Jr. looks like he did Sunday (nine receptions on 113 yards), he might be the second-best. While Mixon is the most electric running back, a healthy Cam Akers gives L.A. at least a puncher's chance to win that battle, too.

Throw in the fact the Rams are playing on their home turf, and they check every necessary box to believe they'll cover this spread.