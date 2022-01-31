Contracts Raiders Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have their new head coach. While there were plenty of reasons to consider keeping interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas decided to move in a different direction.

"The deal for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is being finalized, sources say," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday. "A whole new leadership group for Las Vegas."

McDaniels will partner with new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler—like McDaniels, from the New England Patriots organization—to lead Las Vegas into a new era. The next step is to revamp a roster that was good enough to reach the postseason in 2021 but not to advance beyond the Wild Card Round.

The Raiders are projected to have a solid $21.4 million in cap space. They may look to create even more cap room in the coming weeks, though, and with this in mind, let's examine three contracts Las Vegas should consider cutting in the offseason.