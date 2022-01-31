3 Big Changes 49ers Must Make in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers came close to reaching Super Bowl LVI. On Sunday, they had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game but could not do enough to beat the rival Los Angeles Rams a seventh consecutive time.

In the regular-season finale, the 49ers came back to be the Rams. This time around, the roles were reversed. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams offense poked holes in the San Francisco defense. Jimmy Garoppolo threw a critical fourth-quarter interception. The Rams punched their ticket by kneeling out the game.

For the 49ers, it's on to the offseason and preparing for free agency and the draft. San Francisco knows it has a solid team, but it has to make some changes if it's going to take the next step in 2022. What changes should the 49ers consider this offseason? Let's take a look.