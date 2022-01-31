Calder Trophy Top 8: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's Best Rookie?

0 of 8

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

NHL players only have one opportunity to win the Calder Trophy. Unless you're Alex Nedeljkovic. Then you get two cracks at it.

But usually, skaters are only able to add this award to their mantle during their rookie season. This year's crop of freshmen has been particularly electric, with players establishing themselves as budding superstars on rebuilding teams such as the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks.

That's not a tipping of our hand if you have been keeping track of the Calder Trophy race this year, either. It's mostly been a three-player competition since the middle of October, with a few other skaters gaining a bit of traction as the campaign has gone on.

Meanwhile, en vogue offseason favorites such as Cole Caufield and Marco Rossi quickly fell out of contention or, in the case of Rossi, didn't debut until Jan. 6. The competition has been exciting to watch, and the PHWA is going to have its hands full in naming its winner during the offseason.

We'll look at the three most obvious choices first and then examine the cases for a few other upstarts who could be one hot streak away from nosing into the Calder Trophy conversation.

