Super Bowl 2022: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for Bengals vs. Rams

The Bengals were one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 season, and a lot of credit belongs to second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2020 first overall pick returned from a torn ACL and lit up the AFC en route to next month's big game.

With a healthy Burrow and 2021 first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase in the fold, the Bengals subverted expectations in a big way. A year ago, they were 4-11-1. They're now a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

While Burrow and the Bengals offense played a huge role in coming back from a 21-3 deficit, it was Cincinnati's defense that allowed the comeback to happen.

Kansas City had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with nine seconds before halftime. The Chiefs failed to score there and produced a mere three points in the second half. Mahomes went just 8-of-15 for 55 yards and an interception in the second half and then 0-of-3 and an interception in overtime.

The Bengals have proven that they can turn a potential shootout into a defensive battle and win either style of game.

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said after the divisional round, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're a really, really good team. We're here to make noise."

The Bengals have shown that they are indeed a very good team. They'll face an equally potent foe in the Rams.

Like Cincinnati, Los Angeles entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed. The Rams have also clawed their way past two quality opponents in San Francisco and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—L.A.'s wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals was a blowout.

Both teams are now battle-tested and set to bring the intensity to the sport's biggest stage.

Los Angeles had to mount its own comeback to get here, battling back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the offense did plenty of work to make it happen. Like Cincinnati, though, the Rams defense came up big late in the game.

San Francisco didn't score in the final frame, and an L.A. pass rush led by Von Miller and Aaron Donald made things extremely difficult for Garoppolo.

It's Los Angeles' pass rush that could give Cincinnati problems in the Super Bowl. Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season. The Rams defense generated 50 sacks. Los Angeles can generate interior pressure, which the Tennessee Titans used to great effect two weeks ago.

The Titans couldn't overcome Burrow and the Bengals, but they did notch nine sacks in the divisional round.

Expect the trench battle to be a major talking point over the next two weeks and a big key to Super Bowl LVI. There will be plenty of skill-position firepower in the game too, and fans should be treated to one exciting game on February 13.





