Super Bowl 2022: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for Bengals vs. RamsJanuary 31, 2022
Super Bowl 2022: Schedule, Start Time, Performers, TV Info for Bengals vs. Rams
The matchup for Super Bowl LVI has been set. After two thrilling games on championship weekend, we're down to the NFL's final two teams.
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs in another overtime thriller. A week ago, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills with a walk-off touchdown drive to open overtime. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the opening possession, and Cincinnati never looked back.
A third-straight walk-off field goal from Evan McPherson gave Cincinnati the 27-24 win and sent the Bengals to the Super Bowl.
It will be Cincinnati's first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season, and the Bengals nearly met their opponent from their first two appearances. However, the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the San Francisco 49ers, sealing the 20-17 win with an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo.
It will be Cincinnati against Los Angeles at the Rams stadium in two weeks. Here's all the latest information for Super Bowl LVI.
Game Information
Super Bowl LVI
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
Line: Los Angeles -4
Over/Under: 50
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Halftime Performers
Super Bowl LVI is being played in Inglewood, and the halftime show will have a decidedly Southern California flavor.
This year's performance will feature an all-star cast of musical icons—Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
"This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration," Adam Harter, PepsiCo's senior vice president of media, sports, and entertainment said in a statement. "Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year's superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance."
For Dr. Dre, playing in the Los Angeles area with be a noteworthy point in a career that began more than 30 years ago.
"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," he said, per NFL.com.
It's not uncommon for guest artists to make a surprise appearance during the halftime show, but with five headliners, there may not be room this year. There has been no buzz about possible guests, and the NFL has yet to announce the who will perform the national anthem.
A trailer for the halftime show can be found here.
Preview
The Bengals were one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 season, and a lot of credit belongs to second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. The 2020 first overall pick returned from a torn ACL and lit up the AFC en route to next month's big game.
With a healthy Burrow and 2021 first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase in the fold, the Bengals subverted expectations in a big way. A year ago, they were 4-11-1. They're now a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
While Burrow and the Bengals offense played a huge role in coming back from a 21-3 deficit, it was Cincinnati's defense that allowed the comeback to happen.
Kansas City had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line with nine seconds before halftime. The Chiefs failed to score there and produced a mere three points in the second half. Mahomes went just 8-of-15 for 55 yards and an interception in the second half and then 0-of-3 and an interception in overtime.
The Bengals have proven that they can turn a potential shootout into a defensive battle and win either style of game.
"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said after the divisional round, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're a really, really good team. We're here to make noise."
The Bengals have shown that they are indeed a very good team. They'll face an equally potent foe in the Rams.
Like Cincinnati, Los Angeles entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed. The Rams have also clawed their way past two quality opponents in San Francisco and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—L.A.'s wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals was a blowout.
Both teams are now battle-tested and set to bring the intensity to the sport's biggest stage.
Los Angeles had to mount its own comeback to get here, battling back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the offense did plenty of work to make it happen. Like Cincinnati, though, the Rams defense came up big late in the game.
San Francisco didn't score in the final frame, and an L.A. pass rush led by Von Miller and Aaron Donald made things extremely difficult for Garoppolo.
It's Los Angeles' pass rush that could give Cincinnati problems in the Super Bowl. Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season. The Rams defense generated 50 sacks. Los Angeles can generate interior pressure, which the Tennessee Titans used to great effect two weeks ago.
The Titans couldn't overcome Burrow and the Bengals, but they did notch nine sacks in the divisional round.
Expect the trench battle to be a major talking point over the next two weeks and a big key to Super Bowl LVI. There will be plenty of skill-position firepower in the game too, and fans should be treated to one exciting game on February 13.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.