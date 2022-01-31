NFL Trades Still Hurting Their Teams Entering 2022

0 of 6

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

In the sports media world, we love to hand out instant grades and declare immediate winners and losers whenever an NFL trade goes down. The reality, though, is that accurate judgment can't be passed until teams get their new acquisitions on the playing field.

Often, teams that looked like early trade winners actually got the worse end of the deal—sometimes significantly so.

The Indianapolis Colts' 2013 trade for running back Trent Richardson is a perfect example. Richardson was the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, and Indianapolis used a 2014 first-round pick to pair him with the 2012 No. 1 pick, Andrew Luck. It looked like a powerful partnership at the time, but it failed.

Richardson's lack of field vision and burst—he had a career average of only 3.3 yards per carry—made him an ineffective runner in the NFL. The Colts' bet on Richardson's draft status wound up wasting two seasons trying the make Richardson work before pulling the plug.

At least Indianapolis had the sense to move on from Richardson after 29 games. That ill-fated trade is ancient history in NFL time. The teams on this list, however, are still paying the price for their bad trades.

Here, you'll find six recent NFL trades that are still hurting teams heading into the 2022 season—either because of financial implications, missed opportunities, roster issues or a combination of factors. We'll dive into the specifics of each trade and examine how each deal is still producing negative dividends for one of the teams involved.