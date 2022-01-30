Super Bowl 2022: Final Predictions, Odds Before AFC, NFC Championship Games

2 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fans who love watching young, prolific passers do their thing will be in for a treat when the Bengals and Chiefs face off this afternoon. The regular-season meeting between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes was a terrific one, with the Bengals winning on a field goal as time expired.

While the quarterback battle was tremendous, it's the Cincinnati defense that deserves credit for launching the Bengals into the postseason. The Chiefs carried a 28-17 lead into halftime but only scored three points in the second half.

It feels unlikely, though, that Cincinnati will be able to shut down Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense for another half, however. Kansas City has been in this position before—three straight times, in fact—and knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs also aren't going to look past Cincinnati after losing to it on the road in Week 17.

"They beat us. It wasn't a fluke," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons. "They beat us; so they're a good football team."

Expect the Chiefs to keep changing up the game plan offensively while doing a better job of pressuring Burrow. In the first meeting, Burrow was sacked four times while passing for 446 yards and four touchdowns. However, he is susceptible to pressure and to mistakes.

Burrow was the NFL's most-sacked quarterback (51 times) during the regular season, and he was under pressure on 24.5 percent of his dropbacks. That pressure did lead to miscues, as Burrow tossed 14 interceptions.

After watching Burrow get sacked nine times in the divisional round, the Chiefs are likely to bring the heat on Sunday. In a back-and-forth shootout, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win.

This time around, that team will be Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 37, Bengals 32