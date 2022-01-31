Predicting the NFL's QB Carousel in 2022 Offseason

1 of 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady probably isn't playing for a different team in 2022. However, he may not play at all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday that Brady plans to retire this offseason. However, that report was quickly refuted by both Brady's agent, Don Yee, and by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

"He hasn't [retired] that we know of," Arians said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It's worth noting, though, that the report by Schefter and Darlington suggests that Brady is preparing his retirement announcement, not that he's made anything official:

"When [Brady] left the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player, sources said. In the days since, he has spent time digesting that mindset and is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career, sources said."

Brady has often done things on his own terms, and his retirement will likely come the same way. If Brady has decided to retire, he'll make the announcement when he feels the timing is right—not in response to an insider report.

The big question might be whether Brady believes the Buccaneers can contend again in 2022. With multiple key contributors—including Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette—headed to free agency and only $7.7 million in projected cap space—Tampa could be set to take a step back next season.

Does Brady want to be part of that? Probably not, and he probably wants no part of a retirement tour. After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories, he has nothing left to prove.

Prediction: Brady calls it a career and enters retirement.