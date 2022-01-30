Bengals vs. Chiefs: Final Odds, Spread Picks for AFC Championship Game 2022

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 AFC Championship Game is almost here, football fans, and we're going to see history made on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to do battle with a trip to Super Bowl LVI as the prize. If the Chiefs win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become the youngest signal-caller in NFL history to start three Super Bowls. If the Bengals win, they'll return to the big game for the first time since the 1988 season.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs during the regular season. With Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase leading one of the league's most potent offenses, they could absolutely do it again. This time, though, Kansas City will have the benefit of a home-field advantage.

One thing is certain, one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Will it be Burrow or Mahomes? You'll find a prediction here, along with everything else you need to know about this year's AFC title game.